Noodles & Company Receives Guest Praise For Zoodles, Extends Zucchini-Based Menu Options

Noodles also announced the launch of a new personalized nutrition calculator available on the Noodles website and app where users can effortlessly create dishes to meet their dietary lifestyles, from keto to paleo and vegetarian to gluten-friendly, and everything in between. Noodles fans can now enjoy worldly flavors any way they want them.

"We listened to guest feedback after launching Zoodles last year, and because the response was so favorable, we've created a new category on the menu called 'Zoodles and Other Noodles' and expanded the number of unique dishes our guests can order incorporating zucchini noodles," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "New dishes like Zucchini & Asparagus and Zucchetti expand our plant-based dishes at Noodles to allow guests to truly enjoy our food even when healthy eating is top of mind."

Finding flavorful, healthy options while eating out is high on the priority list for Americans right now. A survey conducted by Wakefield Research with Noodles found 52% of people want to eat more veggies this summer and make steps toward a healthier lifestyle, but 53% feel healthy eating habits often fall apart when dining out. With plant-forward dishes and the ability to customize your meal, Noodles helps keep healthy habits on track.

"Our new spring dishes are fresh, light choices and allow our guests to explore bold new flavors we're confident they'll love," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "We're especially excited about the innovation that went into creating the Zuchetti & Asparagus dish, which satisfies pasta lovers and incorporates the extra veggies our guests are looking for."

Two new seasonal dishes will be available beginning May 8. The zucchini noodle dishes and ingredients include:

Zucchini & Asparagus with Lemon Sauce: Zucchini noodles and fresh asparagus in a tangy lemon cream sauce with Roma tomatoes and roasted zucchini. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parsley. Zucchetti in White Wine Garlic Sauce with Balsamic Chicken: A 50/50 combination of zucchini noodles and spaghetti noodles in a white wine garlic sauce with balsamic chicken, roasted zucchini, Roma tomatoes, spinach, onion and basil. Finished with Parmesan cheese and lemon.

In addition to the new seasonal dishes, Noodles is introducing a new, gluten-friendly pipette shell, which just like zucchini noodles, can be substituted into any dish on the menu for only $1. Parents and kids alike will love pairing it with Noodles' top-selling dish, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, for a gluten-sensitive (and kid-friendly) option. Later in the year, guests can look forward to additional light and satisfying plant-based noodles.

These extensive healthy menu options are featured under Zoodles & Other noodles as well as under noodle substitutions as part of the new menu boards at all restaurants across the country. Guests will notice bold color blocks that feature four main categories: Classic Noodles, World Famous Macs, Asian Noodles, and Zoodles and Other Noodles. A section of Signature Flavors highlights best-selling dishes, offering a great starting point for new guests. The update makes the decision-making process quicker and easier for everyone. The new menu board also allows guests to Make it a Meal by adding a side and regular drink to their order for $3.25-$3.50.

"Noodles is a culinary-led company and the zucchini noodle has allowed us to show that any of our globally inspired flavors can be enjoyed as a healthy choice," said Dave Boenninghausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "Zoodles taste great, with lower calories and carbs, and our guests are loving them. Health-conscious guests are coming back, and new guests are trying us out."

Noodles fans can find their nearest Noodles location, try the new seasonal dishes and test out the nutrition calculator at noodles.com.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

