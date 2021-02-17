Noodles & Company Unveils Multi-Unit Franchise Growth Initiative

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving bowls of classic noodle, Zoodle and Cauliflower Noodle dishes from around the world, today announced a multi-unit franchise growth initiative to increase its presence in Southern and Southwestern markets. With plans to expand an off-premise oriented footprint perfectly suited for today's consumer environment, this expansion will be fueled by company locations, existing franchisees as well as potential new partnerships with experienced multi-unit franchise owners. The planned expansion will target select DMAs in the Southern and Southwestern markets including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.

Noodles & Company has a competitive edge with its diverse, world-inspired menu options that can be customized to fit a variety of dietary needs. The menu features a wide variety of healthy and nutritious dishes that are made-to-order with fresh, delicious ingredients to satisfy any craving. By utilizing versatile ingredients that maintain their integrity during the takeout and delivery processes, Noodles & Company offers convenient options like delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout so guests never have to choose between quality and convenience.

Noodles & Company's off-premise capabilities and digital strength uniquely position the brand to meet the needs of today's fast casual environment and take advantage of long-term consumer trends. With attractive unit economics, evidenced by the company's recent openings marking the company's most successful new restaurant class in history, Noodles & Company plans to accelerate new unit growth in the years to come. To support the planned growth Noodles & Company recently hired a vice president of franchise development, John Ramsay, who has tremendous franchise experience and is bolstering the brand's franchise partnership efforts.

"Noodles is well positioned and primed for an aggressive franchise growth strategy," said Ramsay. "As a leader in the fast-casual space, Noodles & Company stands out to franchise partners because we offer an innovative menu, a competitive investment, and a brand that's really unlike any other. Further differentiating the Noodles franchise opportunity is our successful model for off-premise dining, distinctive store designs featuring smaller footprint units, pickup windows for digital orders where feasible, more efficient value-engineered equipment packages and streamlined operational procedures. The brand has successfully demonstrated its ability to adapt and is perfectly suited for today's consumer environment."

Noodles & Company is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise partners. Applicants must possess a passion for the brand, have strong business acumen and proven restaurant industry success. Experienced restaurateurs will receive support from a tenured team of restaurant professionals in areas including real estate, construction, design, operation support, marketing, and training.

"Further strengthening the value of Noodles and opportunity for new franchise partners, the restaurants that we have opened over the past two years have been our best performing vintage of restaurants in the company's history," said Ramsay. "We're confident that Noodles & Company is poised for success in our key markets and excited to grow our presence in these new communities."

For more information on Noodles & Company and their franchising opportunities, please visit Noodles.com/Franchising.

About Noodles & Company:

Headquartered in Broomfield, CO, Noodles & Company is a chain of global noodle shops offering a variety of noodle and pasta dishes with world-inspired flavors. Since opening in 1995, the fast casual pioneer has grown to nearly 450 restaurants with thousands of passionate team members. Recently, Noodles & Company was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life". To inquire about franchise opportunities with Noodles & Company visit Noodles.com/Franchising.

