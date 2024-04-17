Noodles & Company Welcomes New Franchise Partner, DND Group, Inc., with Plans to Open 10 Locations in Oregon by 2030

Noodles & Company Franchisee Group is Set to Immediately Acquire Six New Restaurants in Portland

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture has signed a deal with DND Group Inc. to immediately acquire six restaurant locations and open a total of 10 new restaurants to the Portland, Oregon area. Opening its first location in 2025, this franchise agreement underscores Noodles & Company's proven strategic growth in the Pacific Northwest market.

Spearheading the multi-unit agreement deal is Noodles & Company's newest franchise partner and operator Dara Dejbakhsh, President and CEO at DND Group Inc. Dara is a long-time restaurant operator with over 43 years of experience in the restaurant and franchising industry. Founded in 2007, DND Group Inc. operates 56 restaurants across nine states. Its current brand portfolio includes brands like Dairy Queen, Zaxby's, Taco John's, and Paris Baguette.

"We are excited to add Noodles to our portfolio of brands and bring the brand's globally inspired dishes and flavors to Portland and the surrounding areas," said Dara Dejbakhsh, president and CEO at DND Group Inc. "With this new franchise agreement, we are looking forward to further growing Noodles in the Pacific Northwest, where we already successfully operate our other brands. Noodles is one of the strongest brands in the fast-casual space, showcasing remarkable leadership in menu innovation and its people-centric approach."

The six-unit franchise agreement is an exclusive development in some of the most populous cities in Oregon, including Portland, Eugene, Bend, and Yakima-Kennewick-Pasco.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DND Group, Inc., which reflects significant progress towards our goal of establishing an even stronger Noodles presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "DND Group, Inc. has a strong history of exceptional operations, with a team of highly qualified operators, making them an ideal partner to bring the Noodles & Company brand to more communities in Oregon."

Building on the momentum of its latest franchise agreements, the fast-casual brand continues to expand throughout the U.S. In 2024, Noodles & Company is also focused on growing its franchise presence in the southern region of the country and throughout the U.S. with a heightened focus on markets, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma.

To learn more about Noodles & Company visit www.noodles.com and for more information on franchising opportunities with Noodles, visit www.noodles.com/franchising.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

