Nook and Ascent Partner to Improve Credit Union Member Experience

Ascent Platform Corporation

Dec 19, 2024, 09:45 ET

Ascent to aid Nook in delivering frictionless member experience to growing credit unions

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascent Platform, the leader in digital experience solutions for financial institutions, has announced a partnership with Nook, a new CUSO focused on revitalizing relationships in banking. The partnership will empower credit unions to deliver targeted member experiences with reduced application abandonment.

Application abandonment remains a significant challenge for lead generation in credit unions, which Ascent is able to solve. Nook assists credit unions in creating tailored experiences for their members, enabling these institutions to support and guide members throughout their financial journey. By partnering with Ascent, Nook aims to allow clients to make full use of their system by utilizing Ascent's Experience Platform to reduce abandonment rates and empower clients to successfully convert leads.

This partnership highlights the importance of member experience for Ascent. By enabling CUSOs like Nook to minimize abandonment for their institutions, Ascent supports the credit union movement, helping institutions achieve greater growth and efficiency.

"Ascent's offerings focus on enhancing member experiences for financial institutions, allowing institutions to both grow and become more efficient," said Arjun Sahgal, co-founder and CEO of Ascent. "As more credit unions continue to expand, our partnerships with CUSOs like Nook will further allow Ascent to support the credit union movement and tackle challenges such as member abandonment that credit unions face as they grow."

"Nook is all about helping credit unions create deeper, more meaningful connections with their members," said Austin Wentzlaff, Co-Founder and CEO of Nook. "Our partnership with Ascent ensures credit unions can turn these connections into action, empowering members to make confident financial decisions without friction. Ascent's modern platform aligns seamlessly with our approach, enabling credit unions to deliver a streamlined, modern experience at every stage of their members' financial journey."

About Nook
Nook is a CUSO offering a first-of-its-kind platform designed to empower credit unions to provide niche experiences to their members without the need for a new brand, website, or technology stack. Nook's Niche Experience Platform leverages a niche, lifestyle content approach to build focused communities around core member groups, building deep trust and loyalty. Incorporating lifestyle topics alongside financial content allows Nook to offer a fresh perspective, encouraging more frequent member engagement and enabling credit unions to "sell without selling" by allowing members to envision the practicality, relevance, and positive impact that credit union solutions have on their lives.
For more information, please visit nook-inc.com.

About Ascent
Ascent is a CUSO offering a next-generation platform providing financial institutions with the ability to streamline any and all product applications and forms without disrupting existing systems and processes. Ascent replaces the patchwork of full-stack product applications, static web forms, and PDFs with intelligent applications and forms featuring prefilled data, optional pre-screening rules and logic, and collaborative document collection. Most importantly, the platform learns from every interaction, and uses those learnings to make subsequent experiences more contextual, with fewer questions for the member and less work for the associate. Using Ascent's no-code builder, institutions can rapidly configure and deploy beautiful bespoke applications and forms at their own pace.
For more information, please visit ascentplatform.io.

Contacts
Glen Fossella
[email protected] 
617-335-2181

Austin J. Wentzlaff
[email protected]
320-444-0291

SOURCE Ascent Platform Corporation

