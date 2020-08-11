Noosh Appoints Mark Tiedens as Chief Executive Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, a global leader in marketing execution software solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Tiedens as Chief Executive Officer.

"Marketers are increasingly held responsible for revenue and the ROI of their efforts. Yet, despite the plethora of marketing and procurement applications available, marketers are challenged to efficiently capture the data required to accurately and holistically measure their investments," said Mark Tiedens, Chief Executive Officer of Noosh. "To measure marketing investments requires the ability to flexibly and systematically specify work throughout the marketing supply chain, capture time and cost data, and perform downstream analysis. There are not many companies that offer end-to-end creative briefing through invoice reconciliation solutions -- Noosh does this, which makes it a very exciting opportunity in the SaaS industry. I am excited to lead this company to the next stage of growth."

Over the past four years, Mark served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development in the Americas for HH Global, a fast growing marketing execution company. Mark held the position though a period that included explosive growth, a minority investment by Blackstone, and numerous acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Mark served in various management positions at Noosh, PTC and Detroit Diesel Corporation.

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

