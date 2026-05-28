Nootropics Depot CEO Challenges Conventional Electrolyte Science In New White Paper

TEMPE, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nootropics Depot announced the publication of a new white paper by CEO Paul Eftang titled "The Electrolyte Delusion: Intelligent Hydration Beyond the WHO's ORS Formula." The paper explores how historical hydration standards have shaped the modern electrolyte category and examines whether those legacy frameworks are always the best fit for contemporary consumer products, active lifestyles and everyday hydration preferences.

In the white paper, Eftang reviews the origins of oral rehydration standards and how they came to influence broader conversations around electrolyte design. He argues that while these standards played an important role in establishing a foundation for hydration science, many modern electrolyte products borrow selectively from that framework without fully accounting for differences in intended use, ingredient balance, taste expectations and overall formulation goals. Rather than treating one reference point as universally applicable, the paper encourages a more careful evaluation of how electrolyte products are designed and why different formulations may serve different purposes.

The paper also examines several of the core variables that define electrolyte products, including sodium content, carbohydrate levels, osmolarity and the broader mineral profile. According to the analysis, these features are often discussed in isolation even though they work together to shape the overall experience and positioning of a hydration formula. Eftang makes the case that the modern hydration category has become crowded with simplified talking points around "more sodium" or "faster hydration," while the deeper formulation tradeoffs are often overlooked in both product development and consumer education.

Building on that point, "The Electrolyte Delusion" introduces the concept of intelligent hydration, a more context-driven way of thinking about electrolyte design that emphasizes formulation intent over one-size-fits-all standards. The paper suggests that hydration products should be assessed in relation to how they are actually used, whether that means daily hydration, exercise, heat exposure, travel or general wellness routines. In this framework, the most useful formula is not necessarily the one that pushes a single metric to the extreme, but the one that brings its ingredients into better alignment with the real-world setting it is designed for.

The white paper also provides additional context for InfiniLyte, Nootropics Depot's optimized electrolyte blend. Offered as an unflavored formula, InfiniLyte is positioned by the company as a broad-spectrum electrolyte product that includes essential minerals plus trace elements and reflects the same formulation-focused approach discussed throughout the paper.

"We believe the hydration category has reached a point where it deserves a more nuanced conversation around formulation," said Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot. "This white paper is meant to look more closely at the assumptions that shape modern electrolyte products, where those assumptions come from, and how brands can think more carefully about designing formulas for actual use contexts. Quality is everything to us, and that includes being willing to question legacy standards when the category has evolved beyond them."

The publication reflects Nootropics Depot's broader commitment to scientific education, rigorous analytical standards and transparency across the supplement industry. Through long-form educational content, detailed product documentation and in-house quality systems, the company continues to support a more evidence-aware discussion around ingredients, formulation strategy and product design. That approach has also been reflected in the company's broader communications, which emphasize scientific context, testing standards and accessible consumer education alongside product innovation.

About Nootropics Depot

Nootropics Depot is a leading supplement company setting benchmark standards for quality and transparency in the industry. Founded in 2013, Nootropics Depot's mission has been to educate consumers on the science behind dietary supplements, and to advance the lab testing and quality control standards of the industry. Their stance is that consumers should be able to trust the products they buy, and that the brands selling those products have a duty to ensure they are using modern validated science. Nootropics Depot offers a wide range of high-quality cognitive enhancement and general health supplements. The company's commitment to quality and transparency is evident in their rigorous testing procedures, easily accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and lab testing results available on every product page. In addition, they have formed a Scientific Advisory Board with board certified doctors, PhD researchers, and botanists to ensure that consumers can trust that scientific rigor is being upheld in everything they do. Nootropics Depot's newly redesigned website features a user-friendly interface and includes an innovative quiz to help beginners find the right supplements for their needs. With partnerships with third-party labs, and collaboration with the Future Nutra Foundation, Nootropics Depot continues to push the boundaries of supplement quality and consumer education. For more information about Nootropics Depot's products and their commitment to transparency, visit nootropicsdepot.com.

Media Contact: Michael Packman Nootropics Depot, [email protected]

SOURCE Nootropics Depot