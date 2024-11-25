NopalCyber to Showcase Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions at Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2024

Driving Holistic Cybersecurity Innovation to Address Modern Threats and Security Challenges

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber, a global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management (ASM) solutions, announced its participation as an exhibitor at Black Hat MEA 2024 at Booth H2-G19. The event is being held from November 26 to 28 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center – Malham, Saudi Arabia.

NopalCyber will showcase the latest advancements in cybersecurity to combat cyber threats, address compliance mandates, and manage third-party risk. These include its Nopal360° platform, which delivers a unified view of cyber risk and actionable insights across the spectrum of security measures, and its NopalGO app, which offers on-the-go visibility into the attack surface and security posture at all times.

As one of the largest and most influential cybersecurity conferences globally, Black Hat Middle East and Africa provides a premier platform for NopalCyber to engage with security professionals, industry leaders, and decision-makers. Attendees visiting NopalCyber at Booth H2-G19 can discuss groundbreaking solutions for attack surface management, threat detection, secure data operations, proactive risk management, and more.

"Participating in Black Hat underscores NopalCyber's growing presence as a major player in cutting-edge global cybersecurity," said Varun Ira, chief executive officer at NopalCyber CEO. "We are excited to bring our cybersecurity solutions to the Middle East region and engage with the industry's brightest minds during Black Hat."

NopalCyber combines offensive and defensive solutions and services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights for complete coverage. Augmented with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC-as-a-Service) and Advisory services, NopalCyber's expertise and innovative technologies help companies improve their security posture while minimizing cyber threats.

For more information, visit nopalcyber.com

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS), and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, the NopalGo application, and its proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track, and visualize their cybersecurity posture in real-time. NopalCyber's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes.

For more information, visit: https://www.nopalcyber.com/

