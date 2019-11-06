nOps Achieves AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced it has achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools (CMT) Competency status. The AWS CMT Competency helps customers identify solutions that enable their cloud strategy by delivering operations and governance best practices.

The nOps product is designed to help customers monitor, manage, and optimize AWS environments confidently, and demonstrates proven customer success supporting governance, security, compliance, change management, and efficient use of resources.

nOps customers typically realize 18-50% cost savings , accelerate compliance initiatives, and can identify common security threats quickly and continuously.

"nOps was created by and for fast-moving DevOps service delivery teams who need to quickly understand the impact of changes in a dynamic AWS infrastructure," said JT Giri, CEO & Founder, nOps. "Our customers routinely achieve impressive results in the form of cost optimization, security and compliance improvements, and future-proofing their AWS environment for scale and reliability. It's rewarding to be recognized by AWS with AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status."

nOps previously announced it had achieved AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner status, a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, and nOps availability in AWS Marketplace .

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

See nOps customer case studies .

About nOps

nOps' mission is to enable rapid-growth companies to build, manage, and run a well-architected Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure that is cost-optimized, secure, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. And, to help keep it that way through continuous compliance. nOps is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner and AWS Marketplace seller, with Cloud Management Tools Competency. The company was previously spun out of nClouds, an award-winning APN Premier Consulting Partner. nOps is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

