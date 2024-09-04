Nord Anglia Education and IMG Academy announce Dubai-based basketball and football camp, coming this winter

Winter camp coming from 15-20 December 2024, offering basketball and football

Camp to be hosted at Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Academy, the global leader in sports education, and Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organisation, today announced dates for an all-new sports camp in Dubai taking place this winter from 15-20 December 2024.

The weeklong day or residential camp will cover basketball and football for ages 12-18 and will be hosted at Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai, delivered using IMG Academy's leading sports and mental performance curriculum.

The basketball and football elements of the camp will include technical training led by IMG Academy's expert coaches, advanced techniques, game situations and competitions, while the wellbeing element of the camp will include training areas such as confidence, resilience, commitment, working under pressure, and focus.

Students will have the opportunity to reside on campus in its purpose-built boarding houses as part of the programme—providing an opportunity for students from the wider Middle East region and internationally to participate as well.

Becoming a successful student-athlete involves far more than just talent and physical abilities. That's why IMG Academy sports camps equip students with the right mindset to excel. Developed by expert educators over the course of 40 years, they include mental performance training to equip athletes with the mindset they need to boost their confidence, sharpen their focus, and cultivate the determination to excel in their training, competitions, and in the game of life.

The camp marks the first time that student-athletes in Dubai, UAE will have the opportunity to participate in an IMG Academy sports camp, previously only held on IMG Academy's campus in Bradenton, Florida.

The sports camp is also open to non-Nord Anglia student-athletes throughout the region.

To register for this sports camps in Dubai, families can visit the IMG Academy site.

A proven track record in basketball and football training

IMG Academy has made its mark globally for aspiring basketball and football (soccer) students, offering unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of success. Since 2005, IMG Academy has produced 21 NBA Draft selections, with 13 of those alumni being chosen in the first round. Additionally, over the last two years, more than two dozen IMG Academy alumni have competed in the NCAA Men's and Women's Collegiate Basketball Tournaments, further showcasing the programme's ability to develop top-tier talent.

IMG Academy's football programme recently produced the school's top professional sports draft pick in 2023 when alumna Michelle Cooper was selected second overall in the National Women's Soccer League Draft. Three boys football alumni were taken in the Major League Soccer Super Draft in 2023, which was an IMG Academy record. Fifteen current IMG Academy boys football students represented 13 countries' national teams in 2023-24 and seventeen girls football students represented 11 countries' national teams in 2023-24. With this level of success, IMG Academy stands as a leader in basketball and football training, offering campers the opportunity to learn from programmes that consistently produce high level student-athletes competing at the top levels.

IMG Academy camps around the world

In addition to the Dubai camp coming this December, several other IMG Academy camps will be hosted around the world on Nord Anglia Education campuses:

Football day camp at Hamelin-Laie International School Barcelona (Summer 2025)

Football/basketball camp at the British International School of Houston (2025 dates TBC)

(2025 dates TBC) Football/basketball camp at Greengates School, Mexico City (2025 dates TBC)

These sports camps are just one part of the collaboration between IMG Academy and Nord Anglia Education, which provides opportunities for student-athletes globally to access IMG Academy's world-renowned sports and wellbeing programmes. The two organisations are also collaborating on an enhanced sports programme for Nord Anglia's more than 80,000 students with a focus on wellbeing, resilience, confidence, teamwork, and leadership.

Representing the first sports and wellbeing collaboration of its kind for international schools, IMG Academy became Nord Anglia's newest collaboration for students and teachers in April 2023, joining alongside world-leading institutions MIT, The Juilliard School, and UNICEF, which all provide life-changing experiences for students.

For more information on the IMG Academy/Nord Anglia sports camps please visit: https://www.imgacademy.com/camp-dubai.

