Nord Anglia Education colleagues featured as 'Business Women to Watch' in 2022

LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced that seven of its colleagues around the world have been shortlisted on the 2022 Women to Watch list published by Business Women in Education (BWiE).

The Women to Watch list is a non-competitive annual catalogue featuring women who are empowering, inspiring, and supporting others in the business of education globally, as nominated by their peers. Nord Anglia's colleagues featured by BWiE work in various roles across school leadership, education technology, admissions, marketing, and human resources.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "It's wonderful to see many of our very own at Nord Anglia Education make the list for Women to Watch this year. We're proud to be an organisation that empowers all our colleagues to develop their professional skills and it's exciting to see this resulting in an increase in women leaders in our schools and regional teams."

"Our colleagues recognised have demonstrated professional expertise, creativity, resilience, compassion, and business acumen," she continued. "They serve as strong role models for colleagues and students alike."

The following seven women from Nord Anglia Education were nominated by colleagues and then selected by a panel of judges for driving change, breaking glass ceilings, and supporting their peers:

Simone Rensch, Head of Business Women in Education, said: "The Women to Watch list captures what Business Women in Education is about – empowering, inspiring and supporting our community. It's about lifting each other up and recognising what the leaders of today and tomorrow are doing."

You can view the full Women to Watch list 2022 here.

For enquiries

David Bates

Communications Manager

[email protected]

+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 77 schools in 31 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education