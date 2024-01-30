Nord Anglia Education scoops three awards at 2024 International School Awards from ISC Research

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education is proud to announce that three of its schools were named winners at the 2024 International School Awards hosted by ISC Research.

Based on ISC Research's judging criteria, British Vietnamese International School Hanoi won an award for its community service project in support of residents of the 'Floating Village', an underprivileged community on the Red River's Banana Island. The population are amongst the poorest in Hanoi and, since starting the project, students have helped improve the community's living conditions. Students regularly visit with residents for social outreach initiatives ranging from rubbish collection to growing fruit and vegetables and more.

Paul Holyome, Principal of BVIS Hanoi, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have won this award. Our community service work is embedded across our curriculum and has enabled many of our students and colleagues to witness first-hand the urgent need to support underprivileged communities. The work our colleagues and students are undertaking to support the Floating Village community is truly heartwarming and I'm extremely proud of all their efforts. With the generous social impact grant awarded to the school by Nord Anglia, the project will continue to go from strength to strength and improve the lives of so many in a very positive and sustainable way."

St Andrews International School Bangkok was awarded for its creative initiative called the 'Elephant Project', which educates students whilst raising awareness about elephant conservation. Primary School students across all year groups work together to raise awareness and money for the 'Global Trust Asian Elephant Foundation' to protect elephants in the Chiang Rai region. Students have been able to take part in a virtual safari to see the hardworking heroes of this organisation at work whilst also getting to see elephants in their natural habitat.

In 2020, St Andrews' Primary School was named 'International School of the Year' for its environmental initiatives.

Paul Schofield, Principal of St Andrews Bangkok, said: "We're honoured to receive this award for our Elephant Project, which gives our students a deep connection to wildlife, opens their minds to the importance of conservation, and is having a tangible impact. I'm so proud of our students and the work they're doing across Chiang Rai."

Regents International School Pattaya in Thailand received its award for the school's student-led initiative called the 'Culture Club'. Led by Sixth Form students Angela, Suhani, Sreya, and Sameera, it focusses on equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and empowers students to take on leadership roles in areas that hold significance for their peers and the wider community. The club's efforts are linked to UN Sustainable Development Goals #5 (Gender Equality) and #10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Amos Turner-Wardell, Principal of Regents Pattaya, said: "We couldn't be prouder of this award as it shows how hard we as a school and community are working to ensure that EDI is at the heart of everything we do. To be awarded for an initiative run by our students—enabled by our supportive EDI representative Ms Laura Rooney, our Head of English, and with the aim to make our school community and the world a better place—is just phenomenal. I'm extremely proud of their achievement!"

Winners of the International School Awards were selected by a panel of independent judges from 245 applications, which were received from international schools around the world including those in Malaysia, India, the United States, the Seychelles, and Uganda, alongside many others.

About Nord Anglia Education

As the world's leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 80+ schools in 33 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

