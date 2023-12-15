Nord Anglia pledges a new round of funding for student-led social impact projects

Students take actions on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with projects that address issues from improved facilities for local schools to menstrual care in India.

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced a new round of social impact grants amounting to US$304,000, with 24 new student-led projects receiving funding this year.

This is the fourth round of funding for various student-led projects from Nord Anglia's community investment fund, taking the cumulative investment to over US$580,000 since its launch in 2021.

With investment from Nord Anglia, students will use the funding to expand and enhance community activities that address the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. A key element of Nord Anglia's education strategy is to help students develop their sense of purpose and global citizenship as they create and lead community impact initiatives.

Through its collaboration with UNICEF, Nord Anglia Education is committed to helping make a global impact on these goals before the 2030 deadline, and each project focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Leslie Williams, Senior Programme Lead for Social Impact and Giving at Nord Anglia, said: "As well as taking the initiative to make a change in their communities, these grants are about learning valuable skills that have real-world impact. Whether that's budgeting for supplies or balancing schoolwork with their projects, these are the skills that can set up our students for real future success."

Dr Jane Gaskell, member of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board and Chair of the NAE Social Impact Grants Committee, said: "These grants are a wonderful example of student agency at Nord Anglia. They run pretty much every level in this process, from proposal to evaluation, action, and impact, with their principals and our committee just doing our due diligence. It's so valuable for young people to be able to act on the social responsibility they feel, and these grants allow them to do that."

Some of the highlights from the 24 winning applications this year include:

The previous three rounds of funding have seen Nord Anglia students lead a vast array of projects, including the creation of a community programme for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and Prague, collecting sports equipment and providing mentoring to underprivileged children in Florida, and much more.

Every Nord Anglia student can apply for a Social Impact grant by submitting an application outlining their project, how they will use the funds, and how they will measure the impact. Nord Anglia's Student Advisory Board, a group made up of student representatives from across its 87 schools, review each funding application to ensure students' voices are heard during the approval process. Proposals are then evaluated by Nord Anglia's Grants Committee, which includes members of the Education Advisory Board, as well as Nord Anglia Principals and teachers.

Kiana, a Student Advisory Board Member from the British International School of Kuala Lumpur, said: "Being part of the evaluation process for these impactful grant proposals was an absolute honour. I'm excited about the potential these projects have to make meaningful changes in their communities, aligning with Nord Anglia's commitment to achieving the Global Goals."

