Nord Anglia's EdTech analysis shows wellbeing and global citizenship activities the most popular with students

LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education released its latest EdTech analysis today showing how its 70,000 students have used online learning to further develop their wellbeing and global citizenship interests, STEM-related skills, and creativity. Its analysis also looks at how teachers are using digital learning to support their professional development.

The analysis of Global Campus — Nord Anglia's leading online learning platform — shows that students accessed over 1.2 million online learning sessions, across 239 co-curricular activities between December 2021 and March 2022.

With 77 schools in Europe, North America, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India, Nord Anglia's EdTech analysis shows:

48.9% of students opted for wellbeing and global citizenship activities, which were especially popular in China (50.1%) and India (50.4%). Globally, these courses grew in popularity by 9.5% compared to the same period last year.

(50.1%) and (50.4%). Globally, these courses grew in popularity by 9.5% compared to the same period last year. 23.3% of students chose courses on developing creativity, with students in Europe (32.5%) and Southeast Asia & the Middle East (31.9%) engaging most frequently in these activities.

(32.5%) and & the (31.9%) engaging most frequently in these activities. 19.8% of students selected Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) courses. STEM activities were the most popular with students studying in the Americas, selected by 26.8% of students.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "What our latest EdTech analysis shows is the extent to which digital teaching and learning has become 'learning as usual'. From our conversations with students, digital learning is just part of their education now that the majority of schools have returned to on-campus lessons. We're using the experiences of our teachers to continually develop exciting new learning content for our students for the classroom and at home."

THE ROLE OF EDTECH IN TEACHERS' PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Nord Anglia's EdTech analysis also looked at how its 10,000 teachers are using its digital learning platform, Nord Anglia University, for professional development.

Its data shows a 23.5% increase in courses taken by colleagues during the December 2021 to March 2022 period, compared to the same period last year.

Out of more than a thousand courses available to teachers on NAU, the most popular course for the period was 'Supporting Student Wellbeing'.

Dr Elise Ecoff said: "Wellbeing is a cornerstone of our global education strategy, which explains why our students and teachers are using our digital learning platforms to support their learning and development in this key area. Nord Anglia University is designed to create a fantastic learning community by providing our 10,000 teachers in 31 countries with all the professional development courses they need at any stage in their career, using AI to recommend and tailor course content to each colleague's needs."

For enquiries

David Bates

Communications Manager

[email protected]

+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As the world's leading premium international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our 77 schools in 31 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com .

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education