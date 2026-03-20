Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Managers' transactions

20 March 2026 at 16.00 EET

HELSINKI, Finland, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Group Leadership Team member Nina Arkilahti has received in total 26,289 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nina Arkilahti

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 146573/13/8

Transaction date: 2026-03-19

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 26,289 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 26,289 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.00 EET on 20 March 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

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https://news.cision.com/nordea/r/nordea-bank-abp--managers--transactions---arkilahti,c4324346

SOURCE Nordea