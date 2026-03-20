Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Ek

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Mar 20, 2026, 11:32 ET

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release – Managers' transactions
20 March 2026 at 16.00 EET

HELSINKI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Group Leadership Team member Erik Ek has received in total 6,571 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik Ek
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 146576/13/8  

Transaction date: 2026-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,571 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6,571 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.00 EET on 20 March 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

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https://news.cision.com/nordea/r/nordea-bank-abp--managers--transactions---ek,c4324370

SOURCE Nordea

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