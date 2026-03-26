Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 26.03.2026

News provided by

Nordea

Mar 26, 2026, 17:27 ET

HELSINKI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release – Changes in company's own shares
26.03.2026 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 26.03.2026 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR* **

Total cost, EUR* **

XHEL

256,657

14.29

3,666,807.23

XSTO

186,231

14.31

2,665,808.68

XCSE

23,270

14.29

332,506.52

Total

466,158

14.30

6,665,122.43

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.8226 and DKK to EUR 7.4717
** Rounded to two decimals

On 16 December 2025, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 500 million based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2025. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 2,466,564 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 9,045,443 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordea/r/nordea-bank-abp--repurchase-of-own-shares-on-26-03-2026,c4327534

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4327534/af33ed6c671b633e.xlsx

Nordea-statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-20260326

https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4327534/bd10eaba964871ce.pdf

Nordea-statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-20260326

SOURCE Nordea

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 25.03.2026

Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release – Changes in company's own shares 25.03.2026 at 22.30 EET Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on...

Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2026 and decisions of the statutory Board meeting

Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release – Decisions of general meeting 24 March 2026 at 17.00 EET The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics