Nordea completes its share buy-back programme announced in December 2025

HELSINKI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

21 April 2026 at 15.00 EET

Nordea has now completed its share buy-back programme announced in December 2025. From 18 December 2025 to 20 April 2026, Nordea repurchased 31,042,146 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 16.10.

On 16 December 2025, Nordea announced a share buy-back of up to EUR 500m, based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The purpose of share buy-backs is to maintain an efficient capital structure and improve shareholder returns. Since the inception of the inaugural buy-back programme in October 2021, Nordea has distributed EUR 7.0bn to its shareholders through repurchasing around 655 million shares at an average price of EUR 10.67 per share.

Nordea repurchased the shares in public trading otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases). The repurchased shares were cancelled on a monthly basis.

The repurchases of this buy-back programme reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 500m. Nordea now holds 8,935,424 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 9,045,443 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Nordea will continue to use share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital in line with its capital policy.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 15.00 EET on 21 April 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

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SOURCE Nordea