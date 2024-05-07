Nordeus' Top Eleven 2024 enters the Aptoide global field

LISBON, Portugal, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordeus has today announced the integration of its flagship title Top Eleven - Be a Football Manager with the Aptoide platform, helping to bring the celebrated mobile football management game to new audiences around the world.

The latest platform launch for the award-winning Top Eleven will leverage Aptoide's universal distribution capabilities to reach football fans everywhere, including the platform's growing presence in the US via GamesHub, its highly successful partnership with Digital Turbine to distribute games on the devices of all the major mobile carriers in the United States. As the game approaches its 14th year and with more than 300 million registered users to date, the release on Aptoide is another exciting chapter for Serbia-based Nordeus.

"We are thrilled to bring Top Eleven 2024 to Aptoide's global user base," said Nordeus product marketing manager Natasa Vladisavljevic. "We believe that Aptoide's platform will provide an amazing distribution channel for our game, allowing us to reach even more football fans on different platforms. We look forward to seeing the joy Top Eleven 2024 brings to players with Aptoide".

Paulo Trezentos, co-founder and CEO of Aptoide, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "The integration of Top Eleven into Aptoide's platform marks a significant milestone in our mission to always improve what we offer to both developers and players. We are committed to giving our users access to the highest quality apps and games, and partnering with Nordeus to bring their flagship football management game to our platform is a testament to this commitment".

Top Eleven 2024 is a free-to-play football management game with 3D live football matches highly popular for its realistic gameplay and stunning graphics. The game empowers players to manage their own football club, sign superstar football players, create their own stadium and compete against other football managers from around the world in real-time.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the leading app distribution and payment processing platform, with over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Available on multiple channels including Android, TV and automotive, Aptoide offers developers a trusted, experienced partnership with a deep understanding of all ecosystems.

https://en.aptoide.com/

About Nordeus

Nordeus is a mobile gaming company from Belgrade, Serbia with over 220 employees from all over the world. Their game, Top Eleven – Be a Football Manager, is the most successful mobile football manager game in the world, which currently has more than 300 million registered users. Fueled by their dream of creating competitive games, they enable millions of people around the world to become champions. In June 2021, Nordeus became part of the Take-Two Software Interactive family, one of the most innovative and creative groups of companies in the entertainment industry. Nordeus recently added Golf Rival to its portfolio, as part of the Zynga label.

