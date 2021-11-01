Nordic Consulting Board Chair Bruce Cerullo Honored with CHIME Foundation Industry Leader Award

Cerullo has been a key fundraiser in support of the CHIME Opioid Task Force (OTF) , which has leveraged his more than 30 years of healthcare IT expertise and industry relationships to create actionable resources for providers, CIOs, and policymakers, empowering them to affect great change. As COVID-19 has worsened the opioid epidemic across the nation, Bruce's devotion to this cause has only continued to grow.

"Bruce has been an incredible advocate for health IT and we've seen that expertise translate into powerful advocacy on behalf of those who are facing deep challenges created by the opioid epidemic," said CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell. "Bruce's compassion for this cause is helping to shine a light on tangible solutions and give healthcare organizations real opportunities to make an impact in their communities."

Cerullo joined Nordic as CEO in late 2015 and led Nordic's evolution from an Epic-only staff augmentation firm to one offering a broad set of strategic solutions with over 800 consultants. During his tenure, Cerullo oversaw multiple acquisitions and the formalization and growth of a new Managed Services division. Transitioning from CEO to Nordic's Board Chair in 2019, Cerullo's focus has been cultivating client relationships and contributing to key aspects of the business, including business development, strategic diversification, leadership growth, and industry affairs, as well as advocacy.

"I am humbled to be recognized by CHIME and its members with the Foundation Industry Leader Award," said Cerullo. "I'm grateful to be surrounded by my passionate and dedicated peers who are making significant strides toward a high-performing health system and one that is powered by excellence in health technology."

