Nordic Consulting Welcomes James Crawford to Lead US Federal Contracting Business

Dec. 21, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global healthcare technology consulting company, today announced the hiring of James Crawford as President of Nordic Federal, its newly formed business line focused on US government contracts. In this role, Crawford will develop and implement a strategy to expand the federal business, as well as oversee the day-to-day operations of the federal team.

Crawford brings to Nordic a strong background supporting domestic and international government entities with complex, multi-million-dollar projects and implementations, including in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Administration for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which provides medical solutions and services to some of the most remote and challenging environments in the world. He also held roles at PAE (now Amentum), Pro-Sol Associates, and Engility, in addition to serving several years in the United States Air Force and over a decade and a half as a criminal justice professional. 

"There are many complexities when working with the government, and it's important we have a leader who understands how to navigate the rules, regulations, and nuances in this space. James has a wealth of knowledge in not only managing multi-year government contracts but also in achieving results," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting. "I'm pleased to bring James on board during a time of evolution for Nordic, as I know his expertise and skills will strengthen our federal business immensely and allow us to deliver transformational outcomes for our clients." 

"I'm excited to join Nordic in support of its mission of helping organizations harness technology to better their healthcare systems and communities. As more government entities set aside funds to modernize their systems, they are seeking strategic partners who not only understand their unique challenges but offer end-to-end solutions," said Crawford. "I have worked with federal, state, and local governments across the world, and I know first-hand how Nordic positively impacts people and their communities. I'm looking forward to leveraging my skills and Nordic's reputation for continued growth."

Nordic Federal will offer services through the affiliated entity of S&P Consultants, that was acquired by Nordic in 2021. The members of S&P Consultants with strong government experience will now work closely with Crawford to strengthen Nordic's positioning in the market. This includes Zach Johnson, who has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for Nordic Federal. He will collaborate closely with partners and prospective customers to plan and develop complex health IT (HIT) modernization programs for military and non-military federal customers.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Together, our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

