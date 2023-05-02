Nordic Data Center Construction Market to Reach $2.57 Billion in 2028, The Market to Observe Huge Investments From atNorth, AQ Compute, Hetzner Online & Green Mountain - Arizton

May 02, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Nordic data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Nordic Data Center Construction Market
28 - Tables
99 - Charts
295 – Pages
In Europe, the Nordics region is preferable for data center development by some major hyperscale and colocation operators. Hyperscale operators such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta (Facebook) Oracle, among others, opted to open their self-built cloud regions to support the high demand from regional and local customers. In cloud adoption, public and hybrid cloud environments are witnessing strong growth. The local enterprise has significantly adopted cloud-based services, IoT services, and big data analytics, which have boosted the local colocation demand in the market. The Nordics data center market received investments from local colocation operators such as atNorth, AQ Compute, and Hetzner Online. Government entities in Nordic countries are moving toward digitalization and are constructing data centers to support their digital transformation goals.
Nordic Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 2.57 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.68 Billion
|
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
|
7.33 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
1.47 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
296 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland & Iceland
Key Insights
- Denmark has topped the list amongst Nordic countries, investing more than USD 500 million in 2022. Sweden and Norway followed Denmark in terms of high investments in 2022.
- Operators are signing PPA with renewable energy providers to increase sustainability by decreasing their carbon footprint. For instance, Telia and Telenor signed a PPA with Better Energy for a solar park construction in Denmark.
- There is increased growth in cloud regions set up by multiple hyperscale data center operators, such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, and Meta.
- There is an increase in initiatives being taken by various governments across the regions to make the respective countries carbon-neutral in the future. Operators are moving through more sustainable construction methods like wood and mycelium.
- Supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in Russia will likely hurt the market.
In Nordics, renewable energy sources such as wind, geothermal, and hydro are abundant. Operators are aligning their goals with the carbon-neutral goals of the respective countries. For instance, Green Mountain, a colocation operator, uses 100% of renewable energy in its data center operations.
Denmark is setting up energy islands to harness the resources in the Baltics and will be the first in the world. They will have the capacity to not only supply Denmark but also supply neighboring countries. Also, Nordic Governments are releasing policies relating to sustainability and energy reuse. For instance, the Swedish Government released energy policies such as the Electricity Certificate System to ensure energy is used through renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal. Various countries are providing tax incentives for investors based locally or even globally, which will aid in constructing data centers. The Government of Denmark launched a Green Tax Reform and green R&D, which falls under the Danish Recovery and Resilience Plan, for which a USD 250 million investment is planned. Further, Norway has an abundance of hydropower supply; therefore, the government provides favorable and flexible tax rates on the consumed electricity to the industries which are energy intensive.
Investments Overview
- Danish digital competitiveness ranked 4th among 64 countries in 2022, according to the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking. The Danish Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry is valued at around $35 billion. It is highly developed and focuses mainly on software services and development.
- The Digital Growth Strategy, 2025 of Denmark aims to contribute toward the digital transformation of the whole country. This is done by collaborating with sectors and industries such as social partners and trading associations.
- Copenhagen is a major destination for data center development as it hosts major ICT companies and has a strong start-up ecosystem.
- Sweden is one of the industrially advanced countries in the Nordics. The data centers being developed currently are well aligned with long-term sustainability goals. Sweden is very favorable for data center development due to low taxes on green investments and low power costs. The country stands at the forefront of excellence in technology, stability, and sustainability driving immense data center investments.
- Stockholm is a major contributor to data center investments as more than half of the internet traffic of the Nordics flows through it. It is one of the largest markets for colocation in the Nordics, having more than 125 network providers and a population of 350 million in the vicinity of its data centers.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
Major Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- NetNordic
- Reillo Elettronica
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Coromatic
- Caverion
- COWI
- Designer Group
- RED
- Dornan
- EXYTE (M+W GROUP)
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Granlund Group
- MT Hojgaard
- Mace Group
- ISG
- Sweco
- Mercury
- Ramboll Group
- YIT
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Apple
- AQ Compute
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Equinix
- Green Mountain
- Hyperco
- Verne Global
- Meta
- Microsoft
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FACILITY TYPE
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING TECHNIQUES
4.3.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.3.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER STANDARDS
4.3.9 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
7.2 KEY TRENDS IN THE NORDICS DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
8.2 DATA CENTER DESIGN CERTIFICATIONS
8.2.1 UPTIME INSTITUTE TIER STANDARDS
8.2.2 LEED CERTIFICATION
8.2.3 TIA 942 CERTIFICATION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 5G DEPLOYMENTS FUELING DATA CENTER INVESTMENTS
9.2 DISTRICT HEATING GROWTH
9.3 INCREASING ADVANCES IN AI
9.4 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT/INITIATIVES FOR DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
9.5 INNOVATIONS IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING AWARENESS OF CARBON NEUTRALITY
10.2 INCREASING CLOUD SERVICES ADOPTION
10.3 BIG DATA & IOT DRIVING DATA CENTER INVESTMENTS
10.4 USE OF FREE COOLING TO REDUCE PUE
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 DEARTH OF SKILLED WORKFORCE
11.2 SECURITY ISSUES IMPACTING DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS
11.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.5.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.5.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.5.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.5.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 FACILITY TYPE
13.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.4 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 COLOCATION DATA CENTERS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6 ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 UPS SYSTEMS
15.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3 GENERATORS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 POWER DISTRIBUTION UNITS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 RACKS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 COOLING SYSTEMS
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
17.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 CHILLER UNITS
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 OTHER COOLING UNITS
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 COOLING TECHNIQUE
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 AIR-BASED COOLING TECHNIQUES
18.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 LIQUID-BASED COOLING TECHNIQUES
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
19.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 PHYSICAL SECURITY
19.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
19.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 TIER STANDARDS
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 OVERVIEW OF TIER STANDARDS
20.3 TIER I & II
20.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 TIER III
20.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 TIER IV
20.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 GEOGRAPHY
21.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22 DENMARK
22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
22.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 SWEDEN
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
23.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 NORWAY
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
24.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 FINLAND & ICELAND
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
25.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
26.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
26.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
26.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
26.1 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
30 REPORT SUMMARY
30.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
31 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
32 APPENDIX
32.1 ABBREVIATIONS
