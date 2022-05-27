Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to be Valued at $2635.68 Million in 2027 with Sweden Leading the Regional Market Share

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - Analysis By Country (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland) Product Type, End-Use, Age Group (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. The Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market is expected to be valued at USD2635.68 Million in the year 2027 with Sweden leading the regional market share.



The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns worldwide which affected various industries worldwide and eyewear & Optical retail market is not an exception. COVID-19 has had intense impact on the industry of eyewear and optical. All stages of value chain including manufacturing and distribution got disrupted due to pandemic.

Other than negative effects there were some positive effects of COVID-19 also as it unveiled inefficiencies of industry and became a reason for the rapid growth of e-commerce capabilities of eyewear and optical market in the Nordic region.



Increasing demand of eyewear and optical products among youngsters is propelled by increasing digital screen use which affect their eyes severely and forced them to have prescribed spectacles at a very young age. Increasing number of cases of myopia in the region is also a by-product of extensive use of digital screen which itself a growth factor in eyewear market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Synsam Group, GrandVision, Specsavers, Synologen, Krogh Optikk.

Key Target Audience

Eyewear Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Product Overview



4. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: An Analysis (2017-2021)

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2021

4.2 Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Eyewear and Optical Retail Market

4.4 Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Prominent Companies



5. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Spectacles/Glasses - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Sunglasses - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Contact Lenses - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation, By End Use (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: By End Use (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Ocular diseases/disorders - Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Fashion- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)

6.4 By General Protection- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)



7. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation, By Age Group (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: By Age Group (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By 0-18 Years - Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By 19-64 Years- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)

7.4 By Above 65 Years- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2027)



8. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Country Analysis

8.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

8.2 Competitive Scenario of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - By Country (2021 & 2027)



9. Sweden Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Country Analysis (2017-2021)

9.1 Market Share of Eyewear and Optical Retail Market

9.2 Sweden States Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.3 Sweden Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Use, By Age Group (2017-2027)



10. Denmark Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Country Analysis (2017-2021)

10.1 Market Share of Eyewear and Optical Retail Market

10.2 Denmark States Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.3 Denmark Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Use, By Age Group (2017-2027)



11. Norway Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Country Analysis (2017-2021)

11.1 Market Share of Eyewear and Optical Retail Market

11.2 Norway States Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.3 Norway Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Use, By Age Group (2017-2027)



12. Finland Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Country Analysis (2017-2021)

12.1 Market Share of Eyewear and Optical Retail Market

12.2 Finland States Eyewear and Optical Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.3 Finland Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Use, By Age Group (2017-2027)



13. Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Dynamics

13.1 Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Drivers

13.2 Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Restraints

13.3 Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - By End Use (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market - By Age Group (Year 2027)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of Nordic leading companies

15.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis- Nordic Eyewear and Optical Retail Market



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Synsam Group

16.2 GrandVision

16.3 Specsavers

16.4 Synologen

16.5 Krogh Optikk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qbj0s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets