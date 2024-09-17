Nordic to create new national Rural Health IT Community

In collaboration with Microsoft, the new Rural Health IT Community will launch at the 2024 CHIME Fall Forum

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today a new initiative with Microsoft in collaboration with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) to establish a national Rural Health IT Community. The community will advocate for and be the recipients of policy, programs, and services specific to rural healthcare, foster collaboration between rural hospitals and global technology leaders, and increase the use of innovative technologies that protect vulnerable rural healthcare organizations. The Rural Health IT Community, open to all digital health leaders and solution providers interested in supporting the needs of this critical healthcare market, will launch at the CHIME Fall Forum with an informative Sunrise Session on November 6, 2024.

With nearly 1 in 5 people in the U.S. living in rural areas, there is a need to protect rural healthcare organizations by providing access to advanced tools and resources and encouraging adoption of new innovations. The group is being formed to provide rural digital health leaders and their teams with a dedicated forum to connect, share solutions, and drive innovation in the communities they serve. Insights gathered during member meetings will inform the strategic priorities the Rural Health IT Community will focus on solving.

With cyberattacks against healthcare systems on the rise, the Rural Health IT Community's first program is focused on improving cybersecurity to help rural hospitals, which often have limited resources, address growing threats and events that can severely impact operations and compromise private health data. Both Nordic and Microsoft bring unique offerings to the rural healthcare market. Nordic recently launched its third-party vulnerability management service, and Microsoft recently announced the Microsoft Cybersecurity Program for Rural Hospitals.

"We're excited to collaborate with Microsoft and CHIME on this national initiative to help keep rural health services safe and secure and drive innovation," said Jason Griffin, managing director of digital health strategy and cybersecurity at Nordic. "By combining our expertise and services with Microsoft technology and resources and CHIME's industry voice, we're shaping the future of rural healthcare to better serve patients no matter how resource limited or physically distant the health system may be."

Added Erin Burchfield, senior director, technology for social impact for Microsoft Philanthropies: "Microsoft has a longstanding commitment to rural America through broadband expansion and technical skilling and jobs creation. This expands and complements that commitment, helping grow and foster a strong community of rural health IT leaders to effectively address cybersecurity issues, AI, and innovation."

