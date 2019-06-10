Nordstrom Announces Six Food And Beverage Concepts For NYC Flagship Opening In October

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc., the Seattle-based fashion retailer, is launching six unique food and beverage offerings within the highly-anticipated opening of its first flagship store in New York City on October 24, 2019. Located near Columbus Circle, the store will provide the most robust selection of culinary choices of any store it operates.

The renowned fashion retailer will partner with esteemed Seattle-based Chefs Ethan Stowell, a James Beard Award nominee and one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in America, and Tom Douglas, a James Beard Award recipient for Best Chef Northwest and Best Restaurateur.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with culinary greats, Chefs Ethan Stowell and Tom Douglas, with the opening of our NYC flagship store. They are well-regarded for creating innovative menus and dining experiences, and we feel they'll be a great complement to our already strong restaurant portfolio," said Jamie Nordstrom, President of Stores at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom opened its first restaurant nearly 40 years ago and has made food and beverage an important part of its in-store customer experience. Today, Nordstrom operates 20 different restaurant concepts for a total of 253 offerings across its 119 full-line stores. The opening of the flagship and its diverse collection of culinary concepts marks an exciting new chapter.

Chef Stowell, executive chef and owner of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, will open Wolf, an homage to his award-winning Seattle restaurant, How to Cook a Wolf, which will be his first New York City restaurant. Located on the third floor of the flagship and overlooking West 57th and Broadway, the restaurant will offer Italian-inspired small plates in an ambiance that is both comfortable and refined. In accordance with Chef Stowell's food philosophy of keeping it simple, Wolf will showcase the bounty of the Pacific Northwest, by creating dishes that let the ingredients shine. Open after-store hours, Wolf is destined to become a sought-after dining destination in Midtown Manhattan.

Chef Douglas is also set to debut his first project on the East Coast, with two concepts in partnership with Nordstrom: Jeannie's, a contemporary pizza, pasta and salad restaurant, ideal for families as well as a great stop for the shopper in need of a cocktail and a snack. Hani Pacific will feature Pacific Rim-influenced dishes. With a modern and open kitchen, diners will be able to see all the action at Hani Pacific while enjoying lunch, dinner, or an array of happy hour options with full cocktail service. Both restaurants will be located on the store's lower level.

Taking a cue from its location on Broadway, the aptly named Broadway Bar will launch as an exclusive concept for Nordstrom in New York City. Customers can enjoy inventive cocktails and small plates from the bar's second-floor vantage point. Whether enjoying a break from shopping or meeting a friend for drinks, Broadway Bar's setting makes it ideal for a unique cocktail and light meal.

Located on the fifth floor, Bistro Verde caters to a family-friendly audience, and will offer diners a choice of classic fare including soups, salads, a variety of pizzas and pastas, meats and seafoods, and tempting desserts. A patio, slated to open in 2020, will provide seasonal al fresco appeal to this all-day spot.

Rounding out the offerings will be Shoe Bar, which as the name suggests, will debut as a cocktail-destination on the shoe floor. Customers will be able to toast a celebratory moment or new purchase with a martini or glass of wine. There will also be an all-day menu which will allow shoppers to stop and refuel.

From high-end to family-friendly dining, the retailer will provide New Yorkers and global visitors with experiences to make shopping fun and convenient – bridging the worlds of fashion and culinary in the heart of Manhattan.

All restaurants will be owned and operated by Nordstrom. Nordstrom NYC will open on October 24, 2019 at 225 West 57th Street. For additional information, please visit Nordstrom.com/NYC.

About Chef Ethan Stowell

Ethan Stowell is the executive chef and owner of Ethan Stowell Restaurants in Seattle. His highly acclaimed restaurants include Tavolàta, How to Cook a Wolf, Staple & Fancy Mercantile, Ballard Pizza Company, Rione Xlll, Bar Cotto, Mkt., Red Cow, Frēlard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Marine Hardware, Tavolàta Capitol Hill, Cortina, and Super Bueno, as well as Goldfinch Tavern in the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.

In 2010, Stowell began consulting for the Seattle Mariners. His work with the Mariners helps to bring local products into the stadium for fans to enjoy. Stowell's ongoing chef partnership with Delta Air Lines began in 2017 with the opening of The Delta Sky Club at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. In January of 2018, Stowell joined Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, and began a culinary partnership with Flatstick Pub. October of 2018 brought the opening of Ethan Stowell Pizza and Pasta in The Flight of Dreams complex at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan.

Stowell was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2008 and chosen as a Best New Chef All-Stars in 2013. Stowell was named one of the Puget Sound Business Journal's 2010 "40 Under 40," a list honoring young business leaders who excel in their industries and show dynamic leadership. In 2016, Stowell was named the Richard Melman Innovator of the Year. Presented by Restaurant Hospitality magazine, the national award honors leading restaurant operators.

Stowell's food philosophy is all about keeping it simple, using fresh ingredients, and allowing the food to do the talking. To learn more, visit ethanstowellrestaurants.com . Media Contact: Kirsten Graham, 206.890.3435, kirsten@kirstengrahampr.com.

About Chef Tom Douglas

Tom Douglas, Seattle-based chef, has been cooking up Pacific Northwest cuisine since 1984, opening his own restaurant, Dahlia Lounge, in 1989. For the last 30 years, he's made a name for himself alongside business partner and wife Jackie Cross and business partner (since 2006) Eric Tanaka by opening 13 full-service restaurants; an event space, Palace Ballroom; an eastern Washington produce farm, Prosser Farm; a cooking school, Hot Stove Society; and a product line including rubs, sauces, mustards, and knives. The James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur, self-described as "middle-aged, tall, and round," can be found at any of his restaurants on a given day putting in the work to create a successful restaurant group. As he reminds himself and his staff, "no one can out effort us." To learn more, visit tomdouglas.com. Media Contact: Madeline Pennington, 206.554.1580, madelinedp@tomdouglas.com.

