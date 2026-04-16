Nordstrom Rack to Open Two New Colorado Stores in Dillon and Lakewood

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack stores in Colorado. The new stores will be located in Dillon and Lakewood, which will open in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Dillon and Lakewood communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Denver market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

Dillon, Colo.

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located at Dillon Ridge Marketplace, a popular shopping center that includes REI, City Market and Petco. Dillon Ridge Marketplace is owned and managed by Miller United Real Estate and is located off of U.S. 6 and Dillon Ridge Road.

"We're excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Dillon Ridge Marketplace as part of our continued commitment to the Summit County and resort communities," said Dean Insalaco, vice president of leasing at Miller United. "We took a deliberate approach to leasing this space and we're confident Nordstrom Rack is the right long-term fit for the center. This addition rounds out a tenant mix that offers quality brands and strong value, further enhancing the shopping experience for both residents and visitors."

Lakewood, Colo.



The 24,000-square-foot store will be located at Denver West Village, a popular shopping center that includes World Market and Barnes & Noble. Denver West Village is owned and managed by Simon Property Group and is located off of Interstate 70 and 6th Avenue West.

"As Denver's premier shopping destination, one of our top priorities is to provide an exceptional shopping experience for residents and visitors alike," said Kimra Perkins, general manager of Denver West Village. "The exciting addition of Nordstrom Rack at our center further elevates our expansive portfolio of offerings, providing our shoppers an even more diverse and rewarding retail experience."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Colorado. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 1,000 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.