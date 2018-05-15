Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands

The initiative launched at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles in October 2017, with participation primarily coming from denim brands including Topshop, Rag & Bone and Madewell. For holiday 2017, Nordstrom launched the initiative online with 40 brands making extended sizes. At that time, the retailer set a goal of expanding extended sizes to 15 additional stores with 60 participating brands by the spring of 2018, and is excited to have exceeded those numbers. It's important to note that Nordstrom is not eliminating its existing plus size or petite departments, but instead is working toward filling the gaps in sizes and integrating all sizes together for a more size inclusive shopping experience.

Brand additions include but are not limited to the following:

Nike, Adidas and Beyond Yoga added size XXL

Paige, Frame and MOTHER added size 34

Rebecca Taylor , Theory and ALC added sizes 14 and 16

, Theory and ALC added sizes 14 and 16 Nordstrom private-label brands Halogen, Zella and Nordstrom Signature now come in sizes XXS-XXL and 0-18

"The industry really needed a retailer to be the voice of customers and ask for more sizes," said Tricia Smith , Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for women's apparel. "It's been hard work and we're making progress. We're thrilled more and more brands are extending their offerings to this population of stylish women who were previously missed. We remain focused, inspired and committed to inclusivity and having more sizes available to serve customers."

, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for women's apparel. "It's been hard work and we're making progress. We're thrilled more and more brands are extending their offerings to this population of stylish women who were previously missed. We remain focused, inspired and committed to inclusivity and having more sizes available to serve customers." Smith elaborates further that, "Style and fashion apply to everyone. We don't view being size inclusive any differently that the need to be more inclusive across the board—whether it's ethnicity, size or body type. In our opinion, petite and plus sizes shouldn't be considered special categories. They're just sizes."

Nordstrom is further expanding the extended sizes initiative for the upcoming Anniversary Sale (beginning July 20,) with many of its own private label brands making up to size 24. For fall 2018, a broader range of size-inclusive mannequins designed exclusively for Nordstrom will be rolled out in the 30 stores to help create a size inclusive shopping experience. The retailer will also be working on expanding the range of sizes available from its European brand partners.

Extended sizes are now offered in 30 Nordstrom locations:

Alderwood, Lynwood, WA

Brea Mall, Brea, CA

Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA

Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, CA

The Village at Corte Madera , Corte Madera, CA

, Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance, CA

Downtown Portland , Portland, OR

, Downtown Seattle , Seattle, WA

, King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA

Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos, CA

Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

Westfield Montgomery , Bethesda, MD

, Natick Mall, Natick MA

Northpark Center, Dallas, TX

Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook, IL

Westfield Old Orchard , Skokie, IL

, Pentagon City Mall, Arlington, VA

Perimeter Mall, Atlanta, GA

Philipps Plaza , Atlanta, GA

, Roosevelt Field , Garden City, NY

, The Mall at Short Hills , Short Hills, NJ

, Somerset Collection, Troy, MI

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco, TX

Tacoma Mall, Tacoma WA

Twelve Oaks Mall, Novi, MI

Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA

Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA

Washington Square, Tigard, OR

The Westchester , White Plains, NY

