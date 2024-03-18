NORDSTROM REIMAGINES ITS NAMESAKE BRAND, INTRODUCING HIGH QUALITY, STYLE DRIVEN ESSENTIALS

The new Nordstrom brand reflects timeless pieces with an emphasis on versatile styling, offering approachable silhouettes across Women's and Men's

SEATTLE , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom is redefining its namesake brand with a new assortment of high quality, style-driven essentials. The Nordstrom team of designers created styles that reinvent traditional silhouettes to be versatile across occasion, season and individual. Each piece has been designed with an emphasis on premium fabrics and details, ensuring comfort while being crafted to last.

The Nordstrom collections balance tailored classics with minimalist pieces for everyday wear. Styles feature thoughtful design crafted with elevated fabrications creating the foundation for a wardrobe that is functional, dynamic and moves with you for a seamless fit. The brand features structured shapes and reflects neutral, seasonless hues inspired by earth tones like ivory birch, tan travertine, white and black with hints of soft, seasonal colors like green fondant, blue thread, rust spice, and yellow rattan, adding richness and depth to each piece.

The launch collection will include items that are meant to be layered and patterns meant to be mixed, including oversized blazers, tailored pants, cropped jackets, sleek dresses, bold patterned sets and quality basics available in sizes XXS-XXL, at accessible prices from $29.50-$179. Inspired by minimalism and modern utility trends mixed with contemporary coastal and neo-classical elements, Nordstrom will become your new lifestyle uniform.

"The Nordstrom brand is a culmination of the incredible fashion we're inspired by in our work every day along with customer feedback," says Nina Barjesteh, president of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom. "Our goal is to create an assortment of well-designed, style-led essentials and trend right must haves our customers expect from us. Our designers are meticulous about the quality, design details and fit of each piece. Our Nordstrom collections are approachable to wear and accessible in price."

In addition to closet staples, the Nordstrom brand is grounded by shoes that feature simple hardware, elongated shapes, rich leather and quality construction. Each style is created with careful craftmanship to ensure long lasting quality for everyone, whether you work from home, commute to the city, or are looking for a shoe to live in on the weekends. The collection has something for everyone from strappy sandals to mules, ballet flats to espadrilles, available in a range of sizes from 5 to 12 and starting at $69.95. You can also add fun accents to complete any outfit with Nordstrom jewelry and accessories. From hats to earrings, rings to belts, each piece will help bring your style to life.

The Nordstrom brand will be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com, beginning on March 18. Nordstrom will have seasonal drops for spring, resort, fall and holiday. Nordstrom is here to create ease and convenience, whether you shop in store or online, with affordable pieces that will take you everywhere.

