Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Farmington Hills, Mich.

SEATTLE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Farmington Hills, Mich., in fall 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Farmington Hills community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Detroit market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located at Hunter's Square, a popular shopping center that includes DSW, Ulta, Meijer, Old Navy and more. Hunter's Square is owned and managed by Symmetry Management and is located off of Orchard Lake Road and 14 Mile Road.

"Symmetry Management is pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack as a key entry into the Hunter's Square development. Their arrival signifies a major milestone in our vision for the site and reinforces Hunter's Square as a premier retail destination in the market," said Frank Jarbou, CEO and president at Symmetry Management.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Michigan. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and five Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 800 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

About Symmetry Management

Symmetry Management is a boutique commercial real estate firm based in Southeast Michigan, managing nearly 3 million square feet of retail, industrial, and office space. The firm is distinguished by its strategic approach to acquisitions, development, and management, and is recognized for transforming underutilized properties into high-performing assets.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.