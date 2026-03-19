Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Kennewick, Wash.

SEATTLE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Kennewick, Wash., in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Kennewick community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Tri-Cities market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located at the Tri-Cities Center, a popular shopping center that includes Craft Warehouse and Habit Burger. The Tri-Cities Center is owned and managed by BPG Investments IX and is located off of Columbia Center Boulevard and Canal Street.

"Nordstrom Rack represents exactly the kind of high-quality, sought-after retailer that aligns with our long-term strategy for revitalizing and modernizing the center," said Seth Startup of Startup Development Partners. "This addition reflects our commitment to thoughtfully curating a dynamic tenant mix that meets the evolving needs of the community," said Clayton Brown, managing member of BPG Investments IX.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Washington. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 12 Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 3,100 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.