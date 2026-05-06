Nordstrom Rack to Open Two New California Stores in Marina del Rey and Torrance

SEATTLE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack stores in California. The new stores will be in Marina del Rey, opening in spring 2027, and Torrance, opening in summer 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Marina del Rey and Torrance communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Los Angeles market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in these locations "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, they can make returns easily."

Marina del Rey, Calif.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at Marina Marketplace, a popular shopping center that includes Gelson's, Equinox and AMC Dine-In Theatre. Marina Marketplace is located off Route 90 and Lincoln Boulevard and is leased and managed by JLL.

"The Los Angeles retail market continues to see growth from retailers like Nordstrom looking for anchor space in vibrant areas," said Scott Burns, JLL senior managing director. "Marina Marketplace is the ideal location for Nordstrom Rack to serve its customers in coastal communities surrounding Marina del Rey."

Torrance, Calif.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at Rolling Hills Plaza, a popular shopping center that includes Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, BevMo, Nijiya Market and 24 Hour Fitness. Rolling Hills Plaza is located at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard and is managed by La Caze Development Company.

"Rolling Hills Plaza is excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to our vibrant project," said John Mastandrea with La Caze Development Company. "Rolling Hills Plaza has been a mainstay in the Torrance and South Bay community for decades and, during this time, has remained focused on curating a diverse and inviting mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment and services to meet the needs of our customers. Nordstrom Rack is a perfect addition to our project as Rolling Hills Plaza continues to be 'The Place to Do it All.'"

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in California. It currently operates 26 Nordstrom stores and 69 Nordstrom Rack stores in this state, generating nearly 11,000 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.