Norfolk Southern appoints Chris Ceraso Vice President, Integrated Resource Planning

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that Chris Ceraso has been appointed Vice President Integrated Resource Planning, effective October 1.

Continue Reading
Chris Ceraso, Vice President Integrated Resource Planning
Chris Ceraso, Vice President Integrated Resource Planning

In this newly established role, Ceraso will be responsible for leading Norfolk Southern's integrated resource planning process. The elevation of enterprise resource planning is another element of Norfolk Southern's ground-breaking strategy, which is based on a disciplined balance of service, productivity, and growth. Ceraso will report to Norfolk Southern's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Mark George.

Norfolk Southern also announced that Chris Neikirk, Vice President Treasury & Investor Relations, intends to retire from the company next year, after a long career of significant accomplishments. In a transition as part of the succession process, Ceraso will assume leadership of those functions in early 2024.  

"We are pleased to add an executive of Chris' caliber to Norfolk Southern's finance team," said Alan Shaw, Norfolk Southern President & Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-time industry analyst, Chris brings strong knowledge of our markets through his transportation and automotive experience on the buy- and sell-side. Further, having spent three decades in the financial services industry, Chris has deep knowledge of the investment community and understands their perspectives on Norfolk Southern. We are confident that Chris' extensive transportation expertise will help Norfolk Southern continue to advance our industry-leading growth strategy and commitment to shareholder value creation."

Ceraso most recently served as Executive Director at JP Morgan Asset Management. In this role, he was the global sector leader for automotive research in the US, Europe, and Asia, directly covering over 30 automotive and transportation stocks with oversight of nearly 100 global automotive stocks. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Ceraso served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where he covered the automotive and transportation sectors. During his tenure at Credit Suisse, Ceraso was recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine as a top-ranked sell-side automotive and transportation stock analyst. Earlier in his career, he worked at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management, where he held a variety of roles, including serving as Vice President, Controller, Financial Planning. Ceraso is a CFA charterholder and graduated from The College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. 

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Also from this source

Norfolk Southern to present at Deutsche Bank 2023 Transportation Conference

Norfolk Southern reports second quarter 2023 results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.