Norfolk Southern-served site in Alabama earns platinum REDI designation

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) rail-served industrial development site in the Shoals region of northwest Alabama has received a platinum designation from the national REDI Sites Program. This top designation, awarded only to select properties that meet rigorous readiness criteria, signals to global site selection professionals that the location is primed for a fast-track development timeline.

Located near Muscle Shoals and Florence, Alabama, the site has rail access, utility infrastructure, and a highly skilled regional workforce and pro-business ecosystem. It is positioned to support industrial and logistics growth in the Tennessee Valley.

"Today's designation for our Shoals-area site underscores Norfolk Southern's continued commitment to developing quality, shovel-ready sites that rail shippers can trust to meet their evolving business needs," said Norfolk Southern Director Industrial Development MaryBeth Flournoy. "With its access to markets across the Southeast and Midwest, the Shoals site is positioned to attract companies looking to grow their business with rail."

"The recognition reinforces the Shoals region's standing as an industrial growth market," said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "We are proud to partner with Norfolk Southern and regional stakeholders to showcase this site's readiness for significant investment and job creation."

"At the Shoals EDA, we are focused on advancing The Shoals region as a competitive and attractive destination for business and industry," said Kevin Jackson, Shoals EDA President. "Our sites and buildings are central to that strategy, and this designation further reinforces our efforts. We appreciate Norfolk Southern's partnership and its efforts to highlight the potential of this site."

Regional Context & Growth:

Alabama remains a priority market for Norfolk Southern's industrial development strategy, as evidenced by recent investments, expansions, and new customer connections in the state.

The Shoals area, anchored by Muscle Shoals and Florence in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties, offers available industrial sites and speculative buildings that support heavy and advanced manufacturing growth.

Norfolk Southern continues to invest in regional infrastructure, including enhancements to the 3B Corridor, which improves rail capacity between northern Alabama and key domestic and global markets via the Port of Mobile.

To look through the Norfolk Southern portfolio of rail-served industrial development sites, please visit nsites.nscorp.com. Site selectors, consultants, and company representatives can also contact Norfolk Southern Industrial Development Manager Tyler Preast with inquiries about this site, [email protected].

For more information about the REDI Sites Program, please visit siteselectorsguild.com

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight network and helps customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of annual carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Norfolk Southern delivers about 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and operates the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving major population and manufacturing centers with connections to every major Atlantic Coast port, as well as key Gulf Coast and Great Lakes ports. Learn more at www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

