Norfolk Southern awards over 100 scholarships to team members' children

Company's Thoroughbred Scholars Program has awarded over $1.4M since 2022

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced the return of its Thoroughbred Scholars program, providing college scholarships to more than 100 children of Norfolk Southern employees. The program awards 100 scholarships for up to $10,000 over four years, along with three additional scholarships for distinguished students who will receive rewards of up to $40,000 over four years. Since its inception in 2022, the Thoroughbred Scholars Program has awarded over $1.4M in scholarship funding to its team members' children.

This year's recipients come from 19 states across the company's network, with 90 of the scholarships reserved for children of Norfolk Southern's field employees, including conductors, mechanics, engineers, and other front-line workers who play a critical role in keeping the company's trains and the U.S. economy moving safely.

"At Norfolk Southern, supporting our people is important, and we are proud to be able to extend that to their children," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "Education opens the door to opportunity, and investing in these bright individuals' dreams also means investing in the future of the communities we serve."

Norfolk Southern will also award three additional special scholarships of $10,000 per year, renewable up to four years for $40,000, for students who have distinguished themselves in the following areas:

HBCU Scholar : Awarded to an outstanding student who intends to pursue their education at a Historically Black College or University. This year's recipient is Makaya Stubbs of Douglasville, Georgia , who plans to study health education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland . Her mother, Maya Stubbs , is a Senior Technology Engineer in Norfolk Southern's Information Technology Department.





: Awarded to an outstanding student who intends to pursue their education at a Historically Black College or University. This year's recipient is of , who plans to study health education at in . Her mother, , is a Senior Technology Engineer in Norfolk Southern's Information Technology Department. STEM Scholar : Awarded to an outstanding student who intends to pursue a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). This year's recipient is Abigail Lafon of Blacksburg, Virginia , who will study mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder . Lafon's father, Aaron Lafon , is a Machinist at Norfolk Southern's Shaffer's Crossing Locomotive Shop in Roanoke .





: Awarded to an outstanding student who intends to pursue a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). This year's recipient is of , who will study mechanical engineering at the . Lafon's father, , is a Machinist at Norfolk Southern's Shaffer's Crossing Locomotive Shop in . Community Scholar: Awarded to a student who has distinguished themselves through community leadership and volunteer work. This year's recipient is Faustina Barcena of Norcross, Georgia , who is planning to study neuroscience and behavior at the University of Notre Dame . Barcena's father, Frank Barcena , is Assistant Manager PMO in Norfolk Southern's Information Technology department.

The Thoroughbred Scholars program is independently administered by Scholarship America, the nation's largest manager of scholarship and education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

This year's class of Thoroughbred Scholars represent the following states:

Alabama: 8 Missouri: 1 Florida: 1 North Carolina: 3 Georgia: 19 New York: 1 Illinois: 7 Ohio: 23 Indiana: 5 Pennsylvania: 16 Kentucky: 3 South Carolina: 2 Louisiana: 1 Tennessee: 2 Michigan: 2 Virginia: 9

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation