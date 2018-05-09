Norfolk Southern CEO James A. Squires to present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

NORFOLK, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Squires will make a presentation at:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference
Tuesday, May 15, 10:40 a.m. EDT
The Four Seasons Hotel, Boston
Webcast URL: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/transportation2018/id61105196243.cfm
The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.
http://www.norfolksouthern.com
