Norfolk Southern surpasses $18 million in donations for third straight year

2025 highlights

Provided grants to over 385 organizations in over 210 cities.

Employees volunteered over 7,200 hours with 143 organizations in 73 cities.

Sustainability: Advanced equitable access to parks and trails through a $250,000 donation to Trust for Public Land, bringing total support to $950,000 since 2022.

Safety: Invested in public safety with $2 million to the Atlanta Police Foundation's Safest City Campaign, $100,000 to the Chicago Police Foundation and $1.6 million through Safety First grants.

Workforce Development: Expanded opportunity by helping to open a welding training center at the City of Refuge, providing $100,000 in Trades on Track scholarships and the continued Thoroughbred Scholars program, which has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships to children of NS team members since 2002.

Thriving Communities: Distributed $4.5 million in grants for housing, food and job training, $1 million to Hampton Roads Community Foundation to support 75 nonprofits in Virginia and targeted disaster relief and healthcare support throughout 22 states.

In addition to financial support, employees volunteered thousands of hours with organizations like HOPE Atlanta, Habitat for Humanity and Marine Toys for Tots.

Looking ahead to 2026: NS will continue working alongside nonprofits, community leaders and public agencies to identify local needs and deliver resources that help communities grow stronger, safer and more resilient.

Applications for the Thriving Communities Safety First grant program will open in February. To learn more about that process, click here. Additionally, the application window for the Trades on Track community scholarship program will open in May. More info can be found here.

