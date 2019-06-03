Norfolk Southern Foundation donates $40,000 to support emergency response efforts after mass shooting Friday in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norfolk Southern Foundation is donating $40,000 to support the emergency response efforts of the American Red Cross and local first responders after the mass shooting Friday in Virginia Beach.

The Foundation, Norfolk Southern's charitable giving arm, will provide $10,000 to the American Red Cross and $10,000 each to the city of Virginia Beach police, fire, and emergency medical services.

"The Norfolk Southern family today grieves with the rest of the community after this terrible, senseless tragedy, and we send our thoughts and condolences to all those affected," said James A. Squires, chairman, president and CEO. "As members of the Hampton Roads community, we are moved to show solidarity with, and support for, the American Red Cross and the Virginia Beach police, fire, and EMS. Their bravery is credited with preventing additional loss of lives, and their professionalism and compassion have been a comfort to all of us in the wake of this tragedy."

As part of Norfolk Southern's support, the Foundation will match employee donations to the American Red Cross.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Related Links

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

