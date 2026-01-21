Norfolk Southern Launches East Edge Double-Stack Service Connecting Chicago and New England

$64 million investment cuts transit times by up to 10 hours and unlocks substantial growth capacity

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has launched East Edge, a newly cleared double–stack intermodal corridor connecting Chicago and New England. The service reduces transit times by up to 10 hours, adds substantial network capacity and replaces a slower, single–stack route with a modern, high–efficiency double-stack route into a major eastern market.

East Edge marks a major step forward in Norfolk Southern's decades–long strategy to handle double–stack service across its 22-state network — a journey spanning more than 40 years of engineering work and infrastructure modernization. With the new route now open, Norfolk Southern projects significant intermodal growth in this new lane over the next two years.

A Turning Point for the Northeast

Rising consumer demand, the surge in e–commerce and expanding distribution hubs have long outpaced freight rail capacity in New England, pushing many shippers to rely heavily on trucking. East Edge directly addresses that challenge by delivering:

A high–capacity rail gateway in Ayer, Mass., New England's primary intermodal hub

A faster, more resilient supply chain connection between Chicago and the Northeast

Significantly greater load flexibility and balanced network flows in the region

The cleared route enables 9,000–foot trains to run fully double–stacked — a shift that dramatically increases the number of containers that can move through Ayer. Historically, the terminal has handled a peak of roughly 80,000 lifts annually; a single double–stacked 9,000–foot train can support up to 200,000 loads a year, creating long–term growth opportunity.

A Network Modernization Milestone

East Edge reflects deep engineering expertise and close coordination across multiple partners including short lines Berkshire & Eastern Railroad and Providence & Worcester Railroad, state transportation agencies, another Class I railroad and local partners. The project modernized the route end–to–end through:

Track & Infrastructure Upgrades

15 miles of track rebuilt, including 13,600+ new crossties

14 crossings renewed, 7 greaser pads installed, 15 miles of brush/ditch clearing

New crew–change walking pads for safer, more efficient operations

Clearance & Structural Improvements

Three bridges raised in Massachusetts by 12–18 inches

150 bridge ties and 27 culverts replaced

2,000 feet of tunnel clearance engineered in Worcester using a specialized direct–fastened floor system typically reserved for passenger rail

Safety & Signal Enhancements

Nine crossings reactivated with renewed protections; one new crossing installed with another Class I railroad

New Automatic Equipment Identification reader installed for precise car and locomotive tracking

New approach signal added in Delanson, NY

End–to–end modernization of safety systems to support predictable, high–capacity double–stack operations

Executive Perspective

"This is a capstone moment in our effort to fully clear the Norfolk Southern network for double–stack intermodal freight," said Mike McClellan, Norfolk Southern Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. "Double–stack clearances drive terminal efficiency, double train capacity, and reduce operating costs. With East Edge, we've unlocked faster service and created room for long–term growth in one of the most important and historically constrained regions in our network. It reflects decades of persistence, problem–solving, and partnership — and I'm incredibly proud of our NS team and other partners who delivered it."

"East Edge gives Norfolk Southern customers faster, more reliable service, and greater optionality across the Northeast," said Ed Elkins, Norfolk Southern Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "We're always looking for ways to add value to our customers' supply chains, and this is a smarter, more sustainable way they can grow with rail."

Strengthening the Pan Am Southern Network

The project also bolsters the Pan Am Southern network, which is already seeing 22% year–over–year growth under Berkshire & Eastern's operation. Reopening the corridor for high–capacity intermodal trains frees additional room for autos, bulk, and merchandise traffic, supporting customers across industries, energizing the regional economy, and stimulating quality rail jobs.

Looking Ahead

The final phase of Norfolk Southern's multidecade investment to expand double–stack clearance across its entire network is underway in Western Pennsylvania and scheduled for completion by 2028. This initiative demonstrates the importance of public-private partnerships and targeted infrastructure investments in improving freight fluidity, strengthening customer service, and supporting economic growth across the Norfolk Southern network.

With new capacity now available, Norfolk Southern is evaluating future opportunities to expand origin–destination pairs into New England.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight network and helps customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of annual carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Norfolk Southern delivers about 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and operates the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving major population and manufacturing centers with connections to every major Atlantic Coast port, as well as key Gulf Coast and Great Lakes ports. Learn more at www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

