Norfolk Southern names new members to executive leadership team

Jason A. Zampi appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Jason M. Morris appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has named Jason A. Zampi as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and has named Jason M. Morris as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

As CFO and Treasurer, Zampi will oversee the company's financial departments as well as Strategic Planning. He has more than 28 years of finance and accounting expertise, including 13 years with Norfolk Southern where he has advanced through key roles in forecasting, budgeting, and corporate accounting. With an expert understanding of the company's business operations and a strong background in cost management, Zampi has been an integral part of the Norfolk Southern finance function, providing critical support for the business partners and actionable analysis to guide strategic planning. Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Zampi was a senior manager with KPMG LLP. He is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Pennsylvania State University.

"Jason is someone our entire executive team and board count on to provide critical financial insights that increase our success," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark R. George. "His deep industry knowledge, coupled with his strategic leadership and commitment to operational excellence, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to position Norfolk Southern for long-term growth."

As CLO and Corporate Secretary, Morris will oversee the company's legal, government relations, corporate secretary, and compliance departments. He joined Norfolk Southern's legal department in 2010 and took on roles of increasing responsibility there before also serving in the Operations and Transformation divisions. Morris was appointed Vice President Law in 2022. In addition to his highly impactful career as a lawyer, he has a robust background in public service, including serving as a legislative director in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a logistics readiness officer in the Virginia Air National Guard. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the University of Virginia School of Law, and the Executive Development Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Morris' earlier service with the Air Force included roles as a Manpower and Quality Management Officer and a Contingency Manpower Officer at European Command.

"Jason Morris is a trusted advisor and natural leader with extensive experience in crisis and risk management, compliance, legal strategy, and public service," said George. "He has a unique ability to apply his military, government, and legal background to develop dynamic strategies, enhance system improvements, and mitigate organizational risks. We have no doubt Jason will push Norfolk Southern to meet the highest standards for our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and the communities where our railroaders live and operate."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation