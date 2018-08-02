Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Aug 29, 2018, 08:30 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE : NSC ) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Cynthia C. Earhart will make a presentation at:

Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

Webcast URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen49/nsc/

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE : NSC ) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

