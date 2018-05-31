Norfolk Southern to present at Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

NORFOLK, Va., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Cynthia C. Earhart will make a presentation at:

Deutsche Bank's 9th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit
Thursday, June 7, 10:40 a.m. CDT
JW Marriott Chicago
Webcast URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/060618a_as/?entity=25_54SMNT2

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

http://www.nscorp.com

