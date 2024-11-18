Norfolk Southern to present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Nov 18, 2024, 09:45 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Zampi will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Details on joining to listen to the discussion follow below. 

What: Stephens Annual Investment Conference
When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Via Webcast

The presentation will be posted at norfolksouthern.com on the Investors page.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Norfolk Southern to Add New Independent Director to Board via Cooperation Agreement with Shareholder Ancora

Norfolk Southern to Add New Independent Director to Board via Cooperation Agreement with Shareholder Ancora

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) ("Norfolk Southern" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with...
Norfolk Southern Names Joe Carpenter Vice President Law

Norfolk Southern Names Joe Carpenter Vice President Law

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced the appointment of Joseph H. Carpenter IV as Vice President Law. Carpenter brings more than...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics