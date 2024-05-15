Norfolk Southern welcomes new board members, reiterates commitment to shareholders

May 15, 2024, 16:30 ET

Certified results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirm newly constituted board 

Board of directors committed to working collaboratively, engaging with shareholders as it charts A Better Way for Norfolk Southern

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Wednesday that the voting results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been certified by an independent Inspector of Elections. The certified results confirm that shareholders have elected Richard H. Anderson, William Clyburn, Jr., Philip S. Davidson, Francesca A. DeBiase, Marcela E. Donadio, Sameh Fahmy, Mary Kathryn "Heidi" Heitkamp, John C. Huffard, Jr., Christopher T. Jones, Thomas C. Kelleher, Gilbert H. Lamphere, Claude Mongeau, and Alan H. Shaw to the company's board of directors. 

"The board and management team are aligned on enhancing shareholder value through the strategy and management team that have been endorsed by our shareholders," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "I have connected with each of our board members and appreciate the expertise they bring to help advance Norfolk Southern. I also appreciate the support of our employees, customers, and shareholders over the last few months. We are focused on delivering results and building on the considerable momentum underway as we accelerate our operational improvements."

The final certified voting results of the election of 13 directors for a one-year term to the Norfolk Southern Board are as follows:

Nominees for Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage Supporting*

Christopher T. Jones

158,000,865

18,922,320

89.01 %

Marcela E. Donadio

156,826,952

20,096,127

88.35 %

Francesca A. DeBiase

156,252,279

20,684,529

88.03 %

Richard H. Anderson

155,963,709

20,882,198

87.87 %

Philip S. Davidson

148,120,555

27,961,598

83.45 %

Thomas C. Kelleher

121,979,232

54,954,477

68.72 %

Gilbert H. Lamphere

121,001,573

54,596,890

68.17 %

Claude Mongeau

115,064,565

61,873,324

64.82 %

Alan H. Shaw

113,918,528

63,022,232

64.18 %

John C. Huffard, Jr.

113,181,028

63,763,787

63.76 %

Sameh Fahmy

111,026,536

64,570,407

62.55 %

William Clyburn, Jr.

110,126,338

65,474,552

62.04 %

Mary Kathryn "Heidi" Heitkamp

95,984,122

80,906,794

54.08 %

Allison Landry

87,180,961

88,422,646

49.12 %

Jennifer F. Scanlon

81,607,126

95,329,798

45.98 %

John Kasich

78,694,346

93,921,110

44.33 %

Betsy Atkins

67,807,262

107,797,967

38.20 %

Amy E. Miles

64,271,195

112,663,573

36.21 %

James Barber, Jr.

62,038,091

113,578,206

34.95 %

John R. Thompson

52,012,141

124,923,422

29.30 %

*Represents the total percentage of instructed shares voted at the meeting (177,500,540) that voted "For" each respective nominee.

The final results have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., an independent Inspector of Elections.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to execute on our strategic plan and the results of our 2024 Annual Meeting and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

