Norfolk Southern welcomes new board members, reiterates commitment to shareholders

Certified results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirm newly constituted board

Board of directors committed to working collaboratively, engaging with shareholders as it charts A Better Way for Norfolk Southern

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Wednesday that the voting results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been certified by an independent Inspector of Elections. The certified results confirm that shareholders have elected Richard H. Anderson, William Clyburn, Jr., Philip S. Davidson, Francesca A. DeBiase, Marcela E. Donadio, Sameh Fahmy, Mary Kathryn "Heidi" Heitkamp, John C. Huffard, Jr., Christopher T. Jones, Thomas C. Kelleher, Gilbert H. Lamphere, Claude Mongeau, and Alan H. Shaw to the company's board of directors.

"The board and management team are aligned on enhancing shareholder value through the strategy and management team that have been endorsed by our shareholders," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "I have connected with each of our board members and appreciate the expertise they bring to help advance Norfolk Southern. I also appreciate the support of our employees, customers, and shareholders over the last few months. We are focused on delivering results and building on the considerable momentum underway as we accelerate our operational improvements."

The final certified voting results of the election of 13 directors for a one-year term to the Norfolk Southern Board are as follows:

Nominees for Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage Supporting* Christopher T. Jones 158,000,865 18,922,320 89.01 % Marcela E. Donadio 156,826,952 20,096,127 88.35 % Francesca A. DeBiase 156,252,279 20,684,529 88.03 % Richard H. Anderson 155,963,709 20,882,198 87.87 % Philip S. Davidson 148,120,555 27,961,598 83.45 % Thomas C. Kelleher 121,979,232 54,954,477 68.72 % Gilbert H. Lamphere 121,001,573 54,596,890 68.17 % Claude Mongeau 115,064,565 61,873,324 64.82 % Alan H. Shaw 113,918,528 63,022,232 64.18 % John C. Huffard, Jr. 113,181,028 63,763,787 63.76 % Sameh Fahmy 111,026,536 64,570,407 62.55 % William Clyburn, Jr. 110,126,338 65,474,552 62.04 % Mary Kathryn "Heidi" Heitkamp 95,984,122 80,906,794 54.08 % Allison Landry 87,180,961 88,422,646 49.12 % Jennifer F. Scanlon 81,607,126 95,329,798 45.98 % John Kasich 78,694,346 93,921,110 44.33 % Betsy Atkins 67,807,262 107,797,967 38.20 % Amy E. Miles 64,271,195 112,663,573 36.21 % James Barber, Jr. 62,038,091 113,578,206 34.95 % John R. Thompson 52,012,141 124,923,422 29.30 %

*Represents the total percentage of instructed shares voted at the meeting (177,500,540) that voted "For" each respective nominee.

The final results have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., an independent Inspector of Elections.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

