Noritz upgrades EZ Pro Series of tankless water heaters with larger, multi-function panel display for faster installation and servicing

Improved, fully integrated diagnostic interface eliminates the need for a separate remote controller, providing key system status data and enhanced digital controls to ease startup, operation, and maintenance for pro installers and service techs.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noritz America, an international leader in tankless and electric heat pump water heaters and high-efficiency combination boilers, has further enhanced its EZ Series Pro line of residential condensing tankless water heaters by expanding both the size and the functionality of the units' built-in control panel, whose user-friendly digital interface is mounted prominently on the front exterior.

Providing upgraded monitoring and diagnostic capabilities, the multi-function panel display allows professional installers to view system status, temperature settings, service reminders, maintenance data, error codes, error history, and (if applicable) recirculation timing settings. All of this vital information is built in and readily accessible on the water heater. Besides eliminating the need for a separate, external remote controller, the panel enables guided setup during installation and faster, more effective troubleshooting.

In addition, installers and users can monitor and program the unit remotely via Bluetooth® connectivity that works alongside the panel, using the EZ Start Plus app on their smartphones. A separate external remote is optional.

"The intent of our upgrade efforts was to create a more satisfying user experience for both the professional and the consumer," says Noritz Executive Vice President and General Manager Jason Fleming. "We focused on simplified installation, advanced diagnostics, and giving professionals and their customers easier, more responsive control of the water heater."

Essential Features of the Multi-Function Panel

Below are the main features and capabilities of the upgraded, built-in, multi-function panel and related control system:

Digital temperature control: Professional installers and service technicians will find it easier to use the enlarged panel to set the output water temperature to 100° - 140° Fahrenheit. Temperature settings are available in increments as small as 5°F.

Key benefits: More precise temperature control for professionals and, as a result, safer, more consistent hot-water delivery for end users.

Integrated Bluetooth connectivity; no more dip switches: The EZ Start Plus app enables installers and service techs to perform system setup, adjust the temperature, run diagnostics and share this information electronically with Noritz Technical Support. Installers can even register the water heater to qualify for the accompanying warranty.

Key benefits: Simplified startups mean faster installs, minimizing the manual programming that installers previously had to perform. Smartphone-based control and troubleshooting eliminate the need for old-style manual adjustment of physical dip switches.

Improved service access: Even the physical design of the EZ Series Pro has been reengineered to work more effectively with the newly enhanced multi-function panel.

Key benefits: The latched, snap-lock front cover enables quicker access to components for easier maintenance and servicing.

Industry-Best Warranty

The upgraded EZ Series Pro continues to include three models, all with a Uniform Energy Factor of 0.98, the highest efficiency rating in the tankless water heater industry:

EZ71: input range — 12,800 to 160,000 BTU/hour; flow rate — 0.4 to 9.0 gallons per minute; turndown ratio — 12.5:1

input range — 12,800 to 160,000 BTU/hour; flow rate — 0.4 to 9.0 gallons per minute; turndown ratio — 12.5:1 EZ98: 12,800 to 180,000 BTUh; 0.4 to 9.8 gpm; 14:1;

12,800 to 180,000 BTUh; 0.4 to 9.8 gpm; 14:1; EZ111: 12,800 to 199,900 BTUh; 0.4 to 11.1 gpm; 16:1.

All three units carry a 25-year limited warranty on their stainless steel heat exchangers, the longest such protection in the industry. Further protection includes a five-year limited parts warranty and one year for reasonable labor.

The water heaters use natural gas but are field-convertible to LP with a parts kit included with every unit. Two water heaters can be linked using Noritz's optional Quick Connect linkage to double the hot-water flow rate.

Designed for wall-mounting indoors, the EZ Series Pro heaters can be direct-vented with two-, three-, or four-inch Schedule 40 or Schedule 80 PVC or CPVC, or two-inch or three-inch polypropylene venting. They can also be installed outdoors in milder year-round climates using an optional vent cap.

All EZ Series Pro models have received approvals from CSA, NSF5, NSF372, and are Low NOx approved by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (Rule 1146.2).

For more information on the newly upgraded Noritz EZ Series Pro, visit: https://ezseries.noritz.com/

A short product video is available at: https://youtu.be/m5iDn7sOGMc

For more information on the full line of Noritz tankless water heating products, visit www.noritz.com. You can also contact us by telephone at 866.766.7489 or by email at [email protected].

For editorial assistance, contact John O'Reilly or Emma Wurzer at GreenHouse Digital PR, 15255 South 94th Avenue, Suite 500 | Orland Park, IL 60462; tel.: 708.428.6385; e-mail: [email protected] | [email protected].

Hi-res versions of photographs to accompany this press release are available for immediate download by using this link: https://noritz.greenhousedigitalpr.com/ez-series-pro-upgrades.

NORITZ AMERICA CORPORATION, a subsidiary of Noritz Japan, has corporate offices in Fountain Valley, Calif., and Atlanta, offering a full line of tankless water heaters and high-efficiency combination boilers to meet the hot water demands of residential and commercial applications. Noritz supports its products with a national network of skilled representatives and employees committed to providing our communities with the finest products and services by helping consumers live a more comfortable, efficient, and healthy lifestyle. For more information on Noritz America and the entire line of Noritz's ENERGY STAR® tankless water heaters, please call (877) 986-6748 or visit our website at www.noritz.com.

CONTACT :

Andrew Tran

Noritz America

(714) 433-7813

[email protected]

SOURCE Noritz