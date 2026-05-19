Norm Law Adds Veteran Corporate Transactions Partner James Gerkis

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP ("Norm Law"), an AI-native law firm built for institutional clients, today announced that James Gerkis has joined the firm as Partner in its Corporate Transactions practice.

Gerkis brings decades of experience advising clients on complex domestic and cross-border corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, capital markets, venture capital, media, and real estate matters. His clients have included financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and high-growth businesses across the technology, media, health care, and real estate sectors.

Prior to joining Norm Law, Gerkis was a Partner in the Corporate Department at Proskauer Rose LLP in New York, where he built a broad transactional practice over several decades. He is a frequent speaker at industry and bar association conferences and has written extensively on legal topics throughout his career.

"Corporate legal work is entering a period of real structural change," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law. "Jim has spent decades advising clients on sophisticated transactions, and he understands that the next generation of firms will look very different from the last. That's what we're building at Norm Law."

Gerkis has been recognized in New York Super Lawyers and received the Attorney of the Year Award from the Hellenic Lawyers Association.

"I've spent decades advising on complex transactions across multiple market cycles," said James Gerkis. "The broader legal industry is clearly moving toward more technology-native models, particularly around execution and workflow. What excited me about Norm Law was the opportunity to work inside a platform that is already being built around that future, rather than waiting for traditional firms to eventually get there."

Norm Law continues to expand its bench of senior practitioners across investment funds, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and corporate transactions, combining experienced legal judgment with AI-native infrastructure designed for modern institutional clients.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale.

Norm Law's recent senior hires include former Sidley Austin chairman Mike Schmidtberger, veteran private equity partner Bill Mone and Partner in the Investment Funds practice, Jay Baris.

For more information, visit Norm Law.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds the legal infrastructure for AI agents. Its systems govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $30 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. Together, they combine legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise to automate increasingly complex legal work. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million from Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.

For more information, visit norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law