Norm Law Expands Investment Funds Platform with Formation and Tax Additions

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP ("Norm Law"), an AI-native law firm built for global institutional clients, today announced the addition of Nir Fishbien as Tax Counsel and Brian Bowman as Counsel in its Investment Funds practice, expanding the firm's capabilities across fund formation and structuring.

These appointments mark a continued buildout of Norm Law's investment funds platform, bringing together regulatory, tax, and transactional expertise to support asset managers and institutional investors across the full fund lifecycle.

Nir Fishbien joins Norm Law as Tax Counsel, bringing more than a decade of experience in transactional and international tax. His practice focuses on advising private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, multinational companies, and high-net-worth individuals on M&A, investment structuring, financing, and cross-border matters.

Fishbien previously was associated with Sullivan & Cromwell, White & Case, and Caplin & Drysdale, where he worked on complex public and private transactions, capital markets matters, and cross-border financings. Most recently he founded NFTAX LLC, where he advised startups and growth-stage companies on federal tax matters.

Brian Bowman joins Norm Law as Counsel in the Investment Funds practice. He advises investment advisers and financial institutions on the formation, offering, and operation of private investment funds, including private equity, hedge, and venture capital funds, as well as funds-of-funds and single-investor vehicles.

Bowman also represents institutional investors in structuring fund investments and secondary transactions, including LP-led portfolio transactions on both the buy-side and sell-side. His experience includes managing large-scale diligence processes for liquidity transactions and advising on collateralized fund obligations, as well as regulatory, compliance, and M&A matters affecting investment advisers. He previously served as a Senior Managing Associate at Sidley Austin LLP.

"These additions reflect the increasing complexity and scale of the investment funds ecosystem," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law. "Clients need integrated expertise across regulation, tax, and fund formation, delivered in a way that matches the speed and precision of how they operate. By combining experienced practitioners with AI systems built around these workflows, we are building a more effective model for investment funds at scale."

"Our sponsor clients don't think in silos across funds, transactions, and tax." said Bill Mone, Partner and Head of Private Equity at Norm Law. "Building this team allows us to deliver a more integrated approach across private equity and M&A."

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale.



For more information, visit Norm Law.



About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds the legal infrastructure for AI agents. Its systems govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $30 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. Together, they combine legal engineering, frontier AI, proprietary legal reasoning systems, and embedded legal and regulatory expertise to automate increasingly complex legal work. Norm Ai has raised more than $140 million from Blackstone, Bain Capital, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Coatue, Craft Ventures, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff.



For more information, visit norm.ai.



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SOURCE Norm Law