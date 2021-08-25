Normal IL's Crunch Fitness Teams With Local Tesla Dealership To Host Back To School Sweepstakes

Everyone is encouraged to visit the club, located at 301 Veterans Parkway, and view the car for themselves and submit their estimate either on Crunch's Facebook page @crunchnormal or through the sweepstakes dedicated form: https://bit.ly/HowManyBackpacks.

The sweepstakes will run 8/20 through 9/9, and on Friday 9/10, with one lucky winner receiving a weekend cruise with a brand-new Tesla Model 3 and a 3-month Peak Results membership at Crunch! All backpacks will be donated to the Boy & Girls Club in Normal Illinois.

"We pride ourselves in coming up with innovative ways to keep our members entertained and inspired to come to the gym," said Brandon Spitler, General Manager at Crunch. "We thought it would be fun for one lucky winner to take home one of the most innovative, and energy-efficient cars for the weekend while encouraging future and current members to stay active and engaged at the gym."

Terms and Conditions:

** Schedule pending vehicle availability. Must be 21 to win, one entry per user, have valid drivers license and active insurance at the time of the drive. Other terms and conditions may apply**

About Fitness Ventures

Founded in 2016, Fitness Ventures is now one of the fastest growing and top performing franchisees in the Crunch Fitness system. Fitness Ventures currently owns and operates 16 locations in various states with several more in development. As an organization, Fitness Ventures has established a culture that is focused on providing a member experience that is second to none with a No Judgments Philosophy that promotes diversity and acceptance, creating a warm, welcoming environment for members.

