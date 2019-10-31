Norman M. Powell Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Working Group on Legal Opinions Foundation

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway is pleased to announce that Norman M. Powell has been appointed to a two-year term on the Board of Directors of the Working Group on Legal Opinions Foundation.

WGLO's mission is to bring together all constituencies concerned with giving and receiving legal opinions in order to foster a national opinion perspective, broaden the consensus that exists, and provide a continuing forum for discussion of opinion issues. Twice each year WGLO brings together the heads of Law Firm Opinion Committees, representatives of Bar Associations and other attorney groups as well as representatives of opinion recipients and issuers to discuss current issues confronting the legal opinion bar.

Mr. Powell is a partner in the Delaware law firm of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, where he provides guidance and renders legal opinions regarding security interests and all aspects of the laws governing Delaware entities in both domestic and international transactions. He has held leadership positions in the American Bar Association and its Business Law Section for more than a decade, and currently serves as President of the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers. As an elected member of the American Law Institute and an advisor to the Permanent Editorial Board on the UCC, Mr. Powell participates in various drafting committees under the auspices of the American Law Institute and the Uniform Law Commission.

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac, 228239@email4pr.com, 302-571-6600.

