SHEIN Partners with Alibris to Offer Books Just in Time for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, is expanding its offerings for customers by launching a brand-new book category through a collaboration with Alibris, the premier online marketplace for independent sellers of new and used books, as well as rare and collectible titles. This marks SHEIN's entrance into books, providing customers with a convenient and affordable way to access the stories they love.

Driven by growing demand from its community, SHEIN Marketplace U.S. is providing readers with a curated experience that makes discovering and purchasing books seamless, whether for leisure, learning, or gifting.

Today, shoppers can visit the Alibris storefront on SHEIN to explore more than 100,000 book titles across a variety of popular genres, including romance, fantasy, mystery, non-fiction, young adult, and more. Students can also find affordable textbooks, making SHEIN a destination for both fashion and function. SHEIN will continue to grow its selection of Alibris titles in the months ahead, offering even more options for readers.

"The average SHEIN customer reads one to three books a month—this isn't a trend, it's a lifestyle," said George Chang, general manager and head of SHEIN Marketplace U.S. "We're excited to support our customers' love of reading and learning by teaming up with Alibris to offer a wide variety of books to our shoppers for the very first time."

In a recent SHEIN Marketplace U.S. survey of over 11,000 U.S. adults, one-third of respondents said they read books daily or weekly, highlighting a growing community of readers and underscoring a revival in print driven largely by Gen Z. Romance emerged as the top genre, followed by fantasy and mystery.

"We're thrilled to partner with SHEIN to bring our wide selection of books to a whole new audience of Gen Z and millennial readers," said Rob Lambert, vice president of global sales and marketing at Alibris. "Together, we're making it more convenient than ever for readers to discover and access the books they want."

