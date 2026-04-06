Normani Unveils Second Drop of NORMANI Collection Exclusively on SHEIN

Multi-platinum artist continues her "refinement era" with a Spring/Summer 2026 collection that translates her signature sound into wearable style

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar and style icon Normani announces the second drop of NORMANI, her fashion collection exclusively available on SHEIN, marking the next chapter in her "refinement era." The highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 release deepens the connection between her music and evolving personal style through elevated essentials designed for everyday confidence.

Following the success of her debut collection in November of 2025, the second drop expands on the original blend of elevated essentials, bold silhouettes, and confidence-driven design. Much like her music, the pieces strike a balance of soft and edgy, bold and refined. A natural extension of Normani's effortless energy, the collection explores rich textures and unexpected styling moments, delivering power, passion, and poise.

Normani has immersed herself in the design process, working closely with SHEIN every step of the way. From setting the mood of the collection to ensuring every detail executes her vision, the result is a lineup of pieces unmistakably true to her style; refined and authentically her.

"Each collection unlocks a new level of creativity for me," says Normani. "I want my fans to feel that same sense of empowerment when wearing these pieces, because anything is possible when you feel and look your best. I'm especially excited about this drop. SHEIN really empowered me to make this collection a reflection of myself and my music."

Designed for the spring/summer season and intended to be worn from day to night, this drop was built on versatile, mix-and-match styling. From sexy lace pieces styled with tailored leather pants to fuzzy skirts styled with soft knits, each item empowers personal expression, no matter the aesthetic or level of refinement.

Shop the NORMANI collection, exclusively on SHEIN.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

About Normani

Normani is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist best known for her repeated chart-topping pop/R&B hits and unshakable anthems spiked with style, soul, and spirit. The New Orleans/Texas-raised multi-hyphenate rose to international fame as a member of pop juggernaut Fifth Harmony, performing to sold-out arenas, gathering awards, and releasing a string of multi-platinum hits. In 2018, she kickstarted her solo career with the quintuple-platinum "Love Lies" [feat. Khalid] and shortly thereafter released the quadruple-platinum "Dancing With A Stranger" with Sam Smith - marking her spot as a one to watch solo artist breaking out with two Top 10 bows on the Billboard Top 200 within a year. Her trajectory of success continued with subsequent hit singles "Motivation" (Platinum), "Diamonds" [with Megan Thee Stallion], and "Wild Side" [feat. Cardi B] – the latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts. In between tallying billions of streams, she has garnered six BMI Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a Variety Hitmaker Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. Most recently, after much anticipation, Normani released her debut album, "Dopamine," featuring collaborations with artists such as Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B, and blending pop and R&B genres, perfectly encapsulating her musical evolution. Despite her worldwide catapult to fame, Normani has stayed true to her roots, giving back at every turn. She is the Diversity Ambassador for The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of cyberbullying and online abuse, as well as a Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

SOURCE SHEIN