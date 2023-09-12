Normative enables enterprises to scale value chain engagement and drive scope 3 reductions

Normative

12 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading carbon accounting engine Normative has launched Engage, a suite of features that enable enterprise businesses to collect primary emissions data from suppliers throughout their value chains.

Normative Engage (PRNewsfoto/Normative)
Normative Engage (PRNewsfoto/Normative)

"We started to work with Normative to get an accurate representation of our full carbon footprint throughout our value chain to identify impactful reductions for our business. Armed with a comprehensive and detailed overview of our full emissions, we're able to pinpoint high-emitting products and suppliers, helping the wider business to make strategic decisions to decarbonise our activities" says Isaac Pelham-Chipper at The Restaurant Group, a Normative customer and one of the UK's biggest hospitality businesses.

For most enterprises, around 90% of emissions can be found in the value chain. With scalable solutions for collecting scope 3 data, Normative Engage delivers actionable insight into the environmental impacts of the enterprise value chain. The level of granularity in the carbon data ensures high-quality reporting and long-term compliance.

"Normative has greatly improved the way we engage our suppliers and collect emissions data. The simplicity of the supplier engagement module has made it easier to bring our suppliers into our net-zero journey, no matter how mature they are in their own climate work," says Kirsten Motyl, Senior ESG Officer at The Pebble Group, one of the early users of the new suite of features.

With this release, Normative continues to deliver solutions that facilitate accurate emissions calculation as well as expert knowledge that empowers businesses to take significant emissions reduction actions.

"Primary data, straight from the source, is the best way to achieve calculations that are detailed enough to uncover value chain insights, boost reduction initiatives, and catalyze new business opportunities,"  says Kristian Rönn, CEO and co-founder of Normative.

About Normative

Normative is the world's first carbon accounting engine, enabling enterprises to calculate their full carbon footprints and reduce their emissions to net zero. With rigorous, science-based emissions factors and rich value chain insights, Normative delivers accurate and comprehensive carbon calculations through scope 1, 2, and 3 for enterprises globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Normative accelerates the transition to net zero and partners with leading climate change organizations including the UN.

